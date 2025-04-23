Tech N9ne Shares Shocking Childhood Story of Inappropriate Teacher Relationship

Tech N9ne, the famous rapper, recently shared a surprising and upsetting story from his childhood.

On a podcast called "Dumb Blonde," he talked about a relationship he had with one of his teachers when he was about 13 years old.

According to Billboard, the rapper, whose real name is Aaron Yates, said that it all started when he showed his teacher a picture of his dad, who was a police officer.

After that, his teacher would often tell him how cute he was. Tech N9ne said he liked the attention at first.

He then started skipping lunch to spend time with his teacher in her classroom. He said he was "in love" with her until she got married.

One day, another student saw them kissing and told on them. Tech N9ne and his teacher were called to the principal's office.

Tech N9ne remembered being nervous, but he denied kissing his teacher. The teacher also said it didn't happen.

Tech N9ne Details Past Relationship With Teacher

In a recent podcast interview, rapper Tech N9ne shared details about a past relationship with a teacher during his youth.

He explained that although the situation did not lead to consequences at the time—partly because the truth was not initially disclosed—he later revealed that the relationship extended beyond the school setting.

He said it felt like tutoring, but it was really happening at her house.

The rapper said that after his teacher got married in his eighth-grade year, they stopped talking.

The host of the podcast, Bunnie XO, pointed out that what happened was wrong and that the teacher was taking advantage of him, Complex said.

Tech N9ne agreed, saying that even though he didn't see it that way back then because he thought he was in love, it was indeed a form of abuse. He also mentioned that he later heard he wasn't the only student this teacher had done this to.

This personal story comes as Tech N9ne is getting ready to release his 25th music album, called "5816 Forest," in June.