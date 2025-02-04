A$AP Rocky Will Serve as a 2025 Met Gala Co-Chair Despite Facing Up to 24 Years in Prison

A$AP Rocky has a surprising new gig amid currently being on trial over a gun incident stemming from 2021.

The 2025 Met Gala's theme and chairs were announced on Feb. 4 with A$AP Rocky, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, Pharrell Williams named as co-chairs alongside Anna Wintour, with honorary chair LeBron James.

The Met Gala will be held on the first Monday in May. Vogue reveals that the theme for the Met Gala is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," focusing on the emergence as well as the significance of the Black dandy as well as discovering the role of style in forming Black identities. The Met Gala will have a dress code of "Tailored for You," focusing on menswear and which is also designed to "provide guidance and invite creative interpretation."

The event comes at a precarious time given that Rocky is facing 24 years or for allegedly shooting his childhood friend, ASAP Relli, whose real name is Terell Ephron. Relli alleges that an argument took place while they were in a parking garage, alleging that Rocky pulled out a gun and began firing shots, one of which grazed him.

Rocky has maintained that he is innocent in the shooting and plead not guilty to the charges against him.

According to The Guardian, Rocky's attorney, Joe Tacopina, claimed that Relli's claims are motivated by money.

"He's the witness that this case will rise and fall on, for sure. Whether he's a star is something that remains to be seen. There's jealousy obviously and he's made that clear. He became a hater. This is in large part about money, money, money," Tacopina stated.

During the trial, Rocky's partner, Rihanna, has been by his side, making a court appearance by his family's side. The couple share two children, RZA and Riot Rose.

The courtroom has not been without drama as Relli confronted Rocky's attorney in court and thew a water bottle at him on Feb. 3.