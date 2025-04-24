Daddy Yankee Accuses Ex-Wife of Withdrawing $100 Million, Seeks to Dissolve Companies

Reggaeton icon Daddy Yankee, born Ramón Ayala Rodríguez, has taken legal action to dissolve several companies co-owned with his ex-wife, Mireddys González Castellanos, after accusing her of withdrawing $100 million from joint business accounts without authorization.

The legal petition, filed in the San Juan Court of First Instance, follows the couple's finalized divorce earlier this year.

Rodríguez's legal team cited a complete breakdown in trust and communication as key reasons for requesting the structured closure of the businesses.

According to RollingStone, in a public statement, his representatives said the companies can no longer operate due to "deep personal differences" and "a lack of communication and information."

Some of the companies in question have already been closed, but others remain under Castellanos' control. Rodríguez is now seeking to end all business relationships through court order.

His lawyers emphasized the need to bring their shared ventures to a legal and organized end, noting that continuing operations is no longer possible.

Daddy Yankee Seeks to Dissolve Companies With Ex-Wife After Contentious Divorcehttps://t.co/mdYnoEvpP5 pic.twitter.com/Whz8aWF5Mf — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 23, 2025

Daddy Yankee Accuses Ex-Wife of Mishandling Millions

The lawsuit stems from serious financial and management concerns. In March, Rodríguez sued both Mireddys and her sister, Ayeicha González Castellanos, claiming they mismanaged his finances and defamed him.

The reggaeton star alleged that the sisters withdrew $100 million, mishandled important documents, and allowed royalty checks to expire, resulting in major financial losses.

According to the lawsuit, their actions caused "disorganized, unprofessional, and irresponsible" harm to Rodríguez's career and personal finances.

The accusations mark a sharp turn in what was once a long-standing partnership — both personal and professional — that spanned nearly 30 years.

In response to the legal actions, Mireddys took to Instagram Stories to share her feelings, posting spiritual messages and quotes.

Although she has not issued an official statement, her social media posts suggest she is leaning on faith and personal strength during this time.

One post read, "Stop having empathy for people who treat you badly," while another reflected on emotional attachment as "a prison for the soul."

Daddy Yankee, meanwhile, has remained largely quiet about the lawsuit. His only recent public activity was sharing a link to a video titled "En el desierto" on his Instagram Stories, Hola said.

Their divorce, finalized on February 18, marked the end of a nearly three-decade marriage. The separation came just weeks before their 30th anniversary and followed months of public speculation. The Puerto Rican court declared the breakup an "irreparable breakdown."