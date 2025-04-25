Jennifer Lopez’s Ex Casper Smart Busted for Alleged Weed Operation

Casper Smart, known as the former partner of singer Jennifer Lopez, has been charged in connection with an illegal marijuana cultivation operation allegedly found at his residence in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office filed two misdemeanor charges against the 38-year-old choreographer and dancer.

According to TMZ, Smart was charged with one count of participating in unlicensed commercial cannabis activity and one count of engaging in commercial cannabis activity without a temporary license.

The charges follow a police raid in December 2024, when officers searched Smart's home and reportedly found a small-to-medium-sized grow setup.

Law enforcement sources say Smart was at home during the raid along with a female visitor, but only he was cited. Officials confirmed that the visitor had no involvement in the alleged illegal activity.

Casper Smart Faces Charges for Unlicensed Pot Operation

In California, adults aged 21 and over are allowed to grow up to six cannabis plants for personal use.

However, larger operations require specific licenses, which Smart did not have. Officers believe the number of plants at his residence exceeded the legal personal limit.

Though he was not arrested, Smart was cited and released at the scene.

Smart first rose to fame as a backup dancer for Jennifer Lopez. The pair began dating in 2011 after Lopez's split from singer Marc Anthony, DailyMail said.

Their relationship lasted off and on for five years, ending in 2016. In past interviews, Smart has spoken warmly about Lopez, saying, "We're still friends and have nothing but love and respect for each other."

When asked about their time together, he once told Entertainment Tonight, "It was tiring, but very nice, to be able to travel the entire world in six months, especially with someone you're with."

Smart also admitted in a separate interview that he wasn't ready for such a serious relationship at the time. "I was very young and selfish," he said, reflecting on their time together and Lopez's role as a mother to twins Max and Emme.

As of now, Smart has not made a public statement regarding the cannabis charges. His team also declined to comment when contacted.