Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Drown Divorce Sorrows in Work: 'Instead of Crying, They're Working Their Hearts Out'

Four months after finalizing their divorce, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are channeling their energy into work rather than heartbreak.

A source has told Daily Mail, "They are both sad that the marriage did not work out," the insider said. "Instead of crying over it, however, they are working their hearts out. They love being busy with solid projects."

No New Romance but 100% Career Grind

While there was speculation about Lopez's chemistry with her "Office Romance" co-star Brett Goldstein, the source said neither she nor Affleck is dating anyone else currently.

Instead, Lopez is gearing up for a return to the stage, revealing plans for select performances this summer. "To all my international JLovers, I'll be doing a few select show dates over the summer," Lopez announced via Instagram. "I can't wait to get back out there to see all of you. It's been too long. It's gonna be an amazing summer. #JLoLiveIn2025."

She encouraged fans to "stay tuned for more" and referred them to her On The JLo site for ticket details. It comes after she axed her 2024 summer dates as she was in the middle of filing for divorce from Affleck.

At the same time, Affleck is currently in Los Angeles shooting the Netflix thriller "Animals." Earlier this week, the 52-year-old actor was also seen filming scenes for a local river that included getting his shoes wet.

'No Scandal, No Soap Opera'

Affleck is clearing the air on his breakup with Jennifer Lopez. The actor recently spoke with GQ in a new interview where he discussed both the split from the couple and how it wasn't because of something "juicy" or sensational happening.

"I guess there's a tendency to look at breakups and want to identify root causes or something," Affleck told GQ. "But honestly... the truth is much more quotidian than probably people would believe or would be interesting. Yeah, there's no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue."

In Lopez's Amazon documentary "The Greatest Love Story Never Told," which chronicled the making of her album "This Is Me...Now" and featured intimate moments from their relationship — likely won't find what they're looking for.

"The truth is, when you talk to somebody, 'Hey, what happened?' Well, there is no: 'This is what happened,'" he said. "It's just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do."