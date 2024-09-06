Erica Banks Blasted For Sharing Photos, Videos With Rich Homie Quan After His Death: 'You Was A Secret'

Erica Banks has found herself getting dragged online after she posted a social media tribute for Rich Homie Quan following his death.

Rich Homie Quan, born Dequantes Devontay Lamar, died Thursday in his home in Atlanta, Georgia. He was 34. A cause of death has not been announced.

Hours after news of his death broke, Banks paid tribute to the rapper via her Instagram.

"All you wanted was to find happiness again. I always saw it in your face and heard it in your voice... But you had so much left to do. The album, the tour, your BIRTHDAY!" she wrote in the since-deleted post, obtained by The Shade Room.

"I'm just glad we were able to enjoy such peaceful and memorable moments while you were here man," Banks added. "Such a sweetheart! Rest in Paradise Quan."

Banks also uploaded footage of her and Rich Homie Quan flirting.

One of the clips featured the rapper pressing several kisses on her face and neck. A second video seemingly showed Rich Homie Quan lying on her lap.

The now-deleted post also included what appeared to be a screenshot of a message she received from Rich Homie Quan.

"Confession," the alleged text message read. "I've liked [you] for a [minute]. But who wants to get rejected. Then I saw [you] talking to [redacted] but in my head you been mine. [None] of them n***as deserve [you]."

Enstarz could not independently verify the authenticity of the footage and screenshot.

How Social Media Reacted to Erica Banks' Post

The post immediately sparked criticism against Banks, with some accusing her of making Rich Homie Quan's death about her and stirring up drama.

According to TMZ, Rich Homie Quan was at home with his girlfriend Amber Williams when he passed away. They shared two children.

Rapper Akbar V was among those who put Banks on blast over her post, writing on X, formerly Twitter: "I understand you might be hurt, but baby girl delete those pics and videos out of respect for his family, man."

"You was a secret, and not saying what y'all shared was fake but certain stuff should remain a secret 'cause here comes all the unwanted hate towards you that you didn't even know existed," the Atlanta rapper added. "...think before you do stuff, lil one."

"If y'all was a secret when he was alive, stay in secret when he dies!" one Instagram user commented under The Shade Room's post about Banks' tribute.

Another user had a similar take, writing: "Here WE GOOOOOO -- if you kept it a secret when he was living keep it that way after death."

"If he didn't come out publicly about me when he was alive, I would show my condolence just a tad bit differently after his passing," a third comment read.

A different fan asked, "Girl, you couldn't wait?"

"Man [hasn't] been dead for 10 [minutes]," another critic wrote.

"Erica, they not gone put you in the obituary sis. Please stop, now ain't the time," another said.

But others came to Banks' defense, saying she had a right to grieve the loss of a loved one.

"Yall be mad at everyone but the n***a," one Instagram user commented. "If he had a woman, he shouldn't have engaged with her like this. She has a right to express her love and experience with him just like everyone else. He [is] gone now."

"Clearly they had something going on. I don't see why [people are] mad about it," a second user opined.

"Y'all mad, but they had something going on," another supporter pointed out. "No matter what it was, they created a bond and cared for one another...so what's the problem with her expressing what he meant to her? Y'all be too bothered for me."

Originally published in Enstarz.