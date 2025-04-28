Katy Perry Criticized for Going Over the Top with C3PO-Inspired Outfit on Lifetimes Tour After Space Flight

On April 26, Katy Perry took to social media to reveal her new, futuristic costume for her Lifetimes Tour, which is bound to turn heads. However, reactions to this are not quite so positive.

According to Daily Mail UK, the eye-catching outfit, designed by three-time Emmy-winning costume designer Zaldy, is a sleek, C-3PO-inspired cyborg suit that the pop star wore while showcasing her 5ft8in frame.

The outfit features metallic-looking hinged panels and intricate wiring that accentuates Perry's arms, bust, and legs.

The costume also cleverly incorporates flesh-colored fishnet beneath the sci-fi get-up, ensuring her modesty while making a bold fashion statement.

Hairstylist Andrew Ly styled Perry's hair into an Anora-themed, tinsel-filled wig, while makeup artist Alexandra French contoured her face for a flawless, otherworldly look.

Katy Perry News: "Introducing KP143"

Katy Perry shared a video of her striking new ensemble on Instagram, where she introduced her creation with the caption: "Introducing KP143."

The mysterious moniker, which blends Perry's initials with "143" (a reference to her widely panned seventh studio album, Woman's World), has sparked conversations on social media, especially after the less-than-enthusiastic reception to her album, including the song "Woman's World," which was criticized for its tone-deaf approach to feminism.

This new costume reveal follows a string of public scrutiny surrounding Perry's recent foray into space tourism.

Last month, the singer faced backlash after joining the Blue Origin New Shepard NS-31 mission, which many critics labeled as a "glorified space tourist" stunt.

Despite the criticism, Perry's move to combine the worlds of fashion and space exploration seems to be on brand for her reputation as a bold, boundary-pushing artist.

Since the same was shared on her X account, the tweet comments there have been more liberally made, compared to her IG account.

"Can you please go back to space... and just stay there?" a fan asked her, referring to her recent space expedition. Another brutally wrote, "Is this what happens after you go to space and back?"

Is this what happens after you go to space and back? — Freedom 2 Fart (@Freedom2Fart) April 27, 2025

You went to space for 13 minutes and now you an alien? — RubyRedKekeee 🦄 (@WillBarb44) April 27, 2025

The costume reveal seems to signal that Katy Perry remains unbothered and committed to pushing the envelope on and off the stage.