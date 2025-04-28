Kurt Cobain's 1992 Smashed Guitar Sells for Over $100K at Auction

A piece of rock history just found a new home. Kurt Cobain's smashed white Fender Stratocaster, wrecked during Nirvana's 1992 European tour, sold for a stunning $101,500 at auction this week.

The sale was held by Gottahaverockandroll, a popular music auction site. Dylan Kosinski, the site's president, shared that the winning bidder was a collector from Texas.

The auction sparked fierce competition, with five bidders placing 11 offers before the final hammer fell.

According to TMZ, the starting bid was $30,000, but the price quickly soared, showing just how treasured Cobain's memorabilia remains.

Though smashed on tour, the guitar was later repaired so it could be played again while Nirvana continued performing.

The instrument was originally kept by a crew member who worked closely with the band from 1991 to 1993. To assure buyers, the guitar was authenticated by Big John Duncan, a well-known guitar tech trusted by Nirvana.

Cobain's 1992 Fender Stratocaster Breaks Auction Records

While $101,500 is a big number, it's not the highest price fetched for Cobain's guitars.

His Fender Mustang, used in the iconic "Smells Like Teen Spirit" music video, sold for a jaw-dropping $4.5 million. Still, this recent sale proves Cobain's legacy continues to strike a chord with fans around the world.

When thinking of Kurt Cobain, many also remember his relationship with Courtney Love. The two met in the early 1990s, during Nirvana's meteoric rise, ForWomenFirst said.

Love once said she noticed Cobain years earlier, calling him "really passionate and cute." She admitted being persistent in winning his heart, and Cobain later shared, "I liked Courtney a lot. I wasn't ignoring her."

Their love story moved fast. They married on February 24, 1992, with Love wearing a vintage movie dress and Cobain in his green flannel pajamas. Later that year, they welcomed their daughter, Frances Bean Cobain.

Although their bond was strong, both struggled with substance abuse, and their relationship faced many challenges.

Despite everything, Cobain's feelings about fatherhood changed his outlook. He once said, "There's nothing better than having a baby." Sadly, Cobain's life ended too soon in April 1994 at just 27 years old, leaving behind Courtney and Frances.