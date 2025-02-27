Kurt Cobain's Hair is Back at Auction After Previously Selling For $14,000

An unusual item by the late grunge icon Kurt Cobain proves that his legacy is here to stay.

Potter & Potter Auctions has unveiled its Punks, Monsters, Smut & Madmen: A Countercultural Cross-Section auction which features some of Cobain's hair. The hair is being auction off for $375 as of writing.

The hair was collected by barber Tessa Osbourne, who gave Cobain a haircut during Nirvana'a 1989 UK tour in support of their acclaimed album 'Bleach.'

The official description of the project reads: "Kurt Cobain's Strands of Hair. 1989. CAG numbered and encapsulated, resting on a swatch of black fabric. Collected by Cobain's barber, Tessa Osbourne during a haircut on the Bleach tour on October 29, 1989. Directly following Cobain's death, the strands were gifted from Osbourne to Cobain's close friend, Nicole DePolo. Strands each measure roughly 1'. Case 3 ½ x 2 ¼'. Few small scratches to case visible under direct light. Near fine."

This is not the first time that Cobain's hair has made it to auction. In 2021, the rocker's hair was auctioned off for $14,000.

Over the years, several other Cobain items have made it to auction, including his guitar from the "Smells Like Teen Spirit" music video as well as a hand-drawn self portrait.

The auction for the hair ends on March 7 and bids are currently being accepted for the item.

Cobain helped redefine alternative music in the early 1990s, bringing grunge into the mainstream. With the release of 'Nevermind' in 1991, Nirvana shifted the landscape of popular music, displacing the dominance of hair metal and pop-driven rock with a raw, emotionally charged sound.

Nirvana achieved massive success despite their relatively short run. 'Nevermind' has sold over 30 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling albums of all time. Their follow-up, 'In Utero', also performed well, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and earning widespread acclaim for its darker, more abrasive sound.

Despite their influence, Nirvana did not win a Grammy Award during Cobain's lifetime. However, they posthumously won the Best Alternative Music Album Grammy in 1996 for 'MTV Unplugged in New York.' The band was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.