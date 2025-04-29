Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Mental Capacity Defense Set to Take Center Stage as Sex Trafficking Trial Nears

With less than a week until jury selection begins in one of the most high-profile criminal trials of the decade, Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal team is pushing a bold new strategy: claiming he lacked the mental capacity to commit the alleged crimes.

Combs, 55, faces serious charges including sex trafficking and racketeering.

His defense now hinges on expert testimony from psychiatrist Dr. Elie Aoun, a Columbia professor, who plans to argue that the rapper's state of mind was impaired during the time of the alleged offenses, USMagazine said.

According to recently filed court documents, Dr. Aoun is expected to testify that Diddy suffered from a mental condition affecting his judgment and ability to control his behavior.

The condition itself has not been publicly revealed, but clues in legal filings suggest the defense may link it to substance use.

Prosecutors, however, are pushing back. They argue that Diddy's lawyers failed to properly notify them about any plan to introduce expert testimony tied to the effects of drugs or alcohol.

"If a defendant intends to introduce expert evidence... he must provide notice," prosecutors wrote, citing established legal procedures.

I read this morning that part of Diddy’s defense strategy will be diminished capacity claiming he was too high and drunk to know what he was doing was wrong.



He had to have been sober enough at some point to know what was going on with 1000’s of bottles of baby oil. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/FkPGRFyNQZ — Burnin_T_Ranch (@BurninTRanch) April 28, 2025

Diddy Denies Allegations as Jury Selection for His Trial Begins in May

This legal clash comes as a larger battle unfolds in court over what evidence will be allowed at trial.

A judge ruled last week that jurors will be shown a disturbing 2016 video of Diddy assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, inside a Los Angeles hotel.

Diddy's lawyers claim the video was altered and sped up by CNN, which first aired it, but prosecutors insist it is a fair and accurate representation.

In another twist, the defense plans to frame Diddy's past behavior as part of a "swinger lifestyle," suggesting he believed the acts at the center of the case were consensual and socially accepted in that context. "He thought this was part of a lifestyle," his attorney Marc Agnifilo said in court.

Still, the prosecution appears ready to present a strong case. According to DailyMail, physical evidence from Diddy's properties—like narcotics and thousands of bottles of baby oil reportedly used during sex parties known as "freak offs"—could be shown in court.

Prosecutors have said these items reflect the "control" and "harm" Diddy allegedly inflicted on victims.

Diddy's team is also seeking unpublished writings and financial records from Cassie Ventura, hoping they might contradict her previous statements. Her lawyers are refusing to comply, calling the request a "fishing expedition."

With jury selection set for May 5 and opening arguments on May 12, Diddy remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He continues to deny all allegations.