Kid Cudi Says He 'Hated' Testifying Against Diddy But Did It Anyway For One Reason

Kid Cudi claimed he "hated every minute" being on the witness stand in Sean "Diddy" Combs' recent federal trial but asserts he had no regrets about testifying.

In May, the rapper and actor also testified about his history with singer Cassie, threats made to him by Diddy, and the night his car was torched using a Molotov cocktail, an assault he hinted that the music mogul may have been behind.

"I was just there because I had to be," Kid Cudi explained in a recent visit to the Call Her Daddy podcast, per TMZ.

"I hated every minute of it. I've always just wanted to see [Cassie] thrive and do well and be happy because I know she was living a nightmare. And I was just there to support her.

That's what kind of gave me peace with it when I sat down in that chair."

Talking with CBS Mornings this week, he continued, "I knew I was helping Cassie. I just wanted to be there and help her out. I know I did the right thing, so that's all that matters."

Kid Cudi confirmed facing some blowback from Diddy's fans after his testimony.

"I had a lot of people that supported me, but there were a few that had some opinions about it," he stated.

"It was interesting because I'm not no street dude. I don't live by no code, you know? So I guess it's because I'm a rapper.

People just threw that on me. But, like, my music has never been about that and I have never tried to pretend I was about that."

But, like, my music never was about that and I never tried to act like I was about that.

Diddy's trial ended last month after about two months of testimony. He was acquitted on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering but was convicted on a charge of transporting for prostitution, which has a maximum sentence of 20 years behind bars.