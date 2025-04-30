Damon Dash Loses Legal Team Over 'Futile' Strategy Ahead of Bankruptcy Move

Damon Dash was hit with a new legal hurdle as lawyers dropped a federal case over "uncooperative" behavior and bankruptcy filing. The move comes as part of an escalating defamation suit based on a 2022 ruling, and new allegations have pushed the number of damages to $4 million.

Court documents acquired by AllHipHop say the legal eagles quit as Dash's lawyers in the case with director Josh Webber because he continues to disobey court orders and refuses to reveal important assets. Dash allegedly told his lawyers that "responding would be futile" and that "everyone needs just to sit back and wait for the bankruptcy process.

Court-Ordered Records Ignored

The feud started with a 2022 verdict ordering Dash to pay Webber $805,000 for copyright infringement and defamation. Dash was unhelpful in discovery at the time and in producing discovery documents, including film rights and corporate documents.

This, and his continuing stubbornness against compliance, seems to have finally led to his attorney's departure to be made official in a letter to the US District Court on April 28.

As a co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records, Dash now has 30 days to replace his legal representation and officially declare bankruptcy.

Defamation Case Over 2024 Statements

The feud escalated in January when Dash made further derogatory comments about Webber, allegedly labeling him a "d***head" and calling him a thief. Webber claims those public comments led to the loss of a significant opportunity to work on a project with actor Billy Bob Thornton, resulting in a revised claim for $4 million in damages.

The feud stems from a conflict over the film "State Property," which Dash has claimed ownership of. The court battle also involves Dash's company, Poppington LLC, and could now be further complicated by his looming bankruptcy plans.

The bankruptcy petition itself has not yet been filed, and no new attorney has entered an appearance for Dash to date.