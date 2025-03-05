Damon Dash Accused of Sabotaging Director Josh Webber's $4M Deal to Direct 'Fast Life'

Damon Dash has entered a new legal dispute after a recent podcast appearance that seemingly cost filmmaker Josh Webber a potentially lucrative directing gig.

Dash's comments also caused the breakdown of a $4 million deal to direct the new action thriller Fast Life, which will be headlined by Hollywood heavyweights Billy Bob Thornton and Scott Eastwood.

In his suit, obtained by AllHipHop, Webber claims that Dash rehashed the decades-old allegations that he and his affiliates had "stolen" the picture "Dear Frank" from Dash during a March 30 appearance on the "Earn Your Leisure" podcast.

Owing to a pattern of behavior, the Roc-A-Fella co-founder was also removed from the "Dear Frank" project amid claims of disruptive behavior and lost a 2022 lawsuit, eventually having to pay Webber and Muddy Water Pictures $805,000 in damages.

In a statement to the podcast, Dash also lavished Webber and his lawyer, Christopher Brown, with insults and claimed they were the cause of his trauma.

"What I lost was defamation because these guys trigger me and steal my s###... you think there is freedom of speech, it's really not," Dash said, revealing Webber in the lawsuit per the outlet.

Webber's Canceled Film Project

Webber signed an agreement with Rebel Entertainment to direct "Fast Life" eight days earlier when he received a letter stating the deal was no longer valid.

Rock Jacobs, founder of Rebel Entertainment, said an investor withdrew funding after seeing Dash's remarks. In an email to Webber, Jacobs wrote that the family-oriented investor could not be linked to anything considered controversial.

Webber's lawyers said the comments by Dash caused the contract's termination and reflected the nature of the financial damage [Webber] suffered.

Dash had his legal response thrown out of court by Judge John F. Walter after Dash missed several deadlines and couldn't be bothered to attend mediation.

To this day, Dash has not publicly commented on the claims. The court set a hearing for April 7, 2025, to address Webber's motion for default judgment. If the judge sides with Dash, his recent comments may expose him to a new multimillion-dollar judgment.