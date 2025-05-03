Future Claps Back at Alleged Text Message Scandal with Former Flame

Rapper Future has publicly denied the authenticity of a series of leaked text messages that allegedly show a conversation between him and a former girlfriend.

The messages, which have circulated on social media, sparked renewed speculation about the rapper's personal life and past relationships.

The purported exchange centers around the woman's recent photos with fellow rapper Trippie Redd and a tattoo she reportedly has that symbolizes her past relationship with Future.

In the texts, Future allegedly expresses frustration that the tattoo has not been removed and accuses the woman of being naive for trusting Trippie Redd, suggesting he would not cheat on her as Future allegedly did.

In response, the woman pushed back against the claims, accusing Future—whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn—of stealing a watch from her.

She also posted an Instagram Live video showing her tattoo, which she said was nearly removed through laser treatment. Additionally, she called Future a "narcissist" and accused him of simultaneously dating multiple women.

Despite the detailed allegations and seemingly candid tone of the messages, Future took to Instagram to dismiss the entire exchange as fake. Commenting under a post that shared screenshots of the texts, he wrote: "This a fake text btw.. [facepalm emoji] insane."

Future is no stranger to relationship drama in the public eye. Over the years, he has been romantically linked to several high-profile figures, including singer Ciara, model Lori Harvey, and rapper Dess Dior.

Most recently, he denied rumors that he was involved with Instagram model Gorgeous Doll, who claimed they dated for about five years.

The rapper reiterated his preference for keeping his private life out of the public spotlight and urged fans not to trust online narratives that don't come directly from him.

As of now, no further statements have been issued by either party involved in the leaked messages.