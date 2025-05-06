Bad Bunny Announces Epic 'DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour'

Bad Bunny, the chart-topping Puerto Rican artist, is hitting the road again. On Monday, May 5, the 31-year-old superstar officially announced his massive "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour," a 23-date global event launching November 21 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Produced by Live Nation and Rimas Nation, the upcoming tour will showcase the music and themes of Bad Bunny's sixth studio album, delivering a dynamic live experience for fans.

Released in January, Bad Bunny's album Debí Tirar Más Fotos—which means "I should have taken more photos"—quickly reached No. 1 on Billboard's streaming chart.

According to JustJared, fans can start buying tickets beginning Friday, May 9, through DePuertoRicoPalMundo.com. For those looking for premium options, special VIP packages will be available at vipnation.com.

After opening in the Dominican Republic, Bad Bunny's tour will continue with performances throughout Latin America, including stops in Costa Rica, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Argentina, and Brazil.

Then it heads to Australia and Asia for the first time in Bad Bunny's career, before concluding in Europe, including performances in Spain, France, Germany, and the UK.

The upcoming tour marks Bad Bunny's first performances in Europe since 2019 and his return to Latin America following the success of his 2022 "World's Hottest Tour."

It will also be his debut tour in several new countries, including Japan, Australia, and Poland.

Bad Bunny announces his first ever-show in Australia on the DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour for February 2026!



Live Nation Presale: Thu 8 May, 10am AEST.

Register for presale access now: https://t.co/yVPTjAVRRg

General On Sale: Fri 9 May, 11am AEST.



Payment plans available. pic.twitter.com/ZFbOpsnWcQ — Live Nation Australia (@LiveNationAU) May 5, 2025

Bad Bunny Announces 2025-2026 World Tour Dates

According to the official release, the tour aims to fully immerse audiences in the spirit of the album and will "celebrate the essence and culture of Bad Bunny's Puerto Rican heritage."

Bad Bunny's global tour will kick off on November 21, 2025, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, at Estadio Olímpico.

He will then perform in San José, Costa Rica, on December 5 at Estadio Nacional, followed by a show in Medellín, Colombia, on January 23, 2026, at Estadio Atanasio Girardot.

The international leg of Bad Bunny's tour will reach Australia with a performance in Sydney on February 28, 2026, followed by a stop in Tokyo scheduled for March, Today said.

The European portion will include major venues such as London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in late June and King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels in July.

This announcement follows Bad Bunny's previously revealed Puerto Rico residency, "No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí" ("I do not want to leave here"), set to begin July 11 and end September 14.

For fans unable to attend the concerts in person, resale platforms like StubHub and Vivid Seats may offer additional ticket options.