Bad Bunny Fans Applaud Singer as Star's World Tour Notably Avoids US: 'He Knew to Skip That Mess'

Bad Bunny announced his sixth world tour on Monday, earning praise from fans for leaving out U.S. stops in favor of international venues.

Starting in November, Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is going on a world tour in support of his latest album, "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS." He will play his first show in the Dominican Republic's capital, Santo Domingo, before making his way through Latin America.

The Puerto Rican rapper, singer and pop icon will be traveling to Australia, Asia and Europe over the next several months before playing his last show in Brussels, Belgium, in July 2026.

Noticeably absent from his 24-city world tour are U.S. stops, a decision that delighted Bad Bunny's fans. Many shared their delight under a Pop Base X post announcing the tour.

"Good the US doesn't deserve sh!t," one user commented.

"he knew to skip that mess," another added.

"THE SHADE," another commented, along with a GIF of former Vice President Kamala Harris laughing.

"I don't blame him," one X user added.

Some U.S.-based fans expressed disappointment, but were met with backlash.

"i'm sorry but if usa isn't in the tour then it's not a 'world tour,'" an X user wrote, only to be met with responses such as, "It still involves a bunch of other countries. a lot of different celebs do a 'world tour' and most of the locations are in the U.S., this is just the opposite. The entire world doesn't revolve around America."

The DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour marks Bad Bunny's sixth concert tour. His Most Wanted Tour, which started in February 2024 and concluded in June of the same year, was one of Billboard's top 10 Latin tours of 2024. It spanned 48 dates in 31 cities across North America and grossed approximately $210 million.