Lorde Further Elaborates on 'Gender Broadening' Comment at the Met Gala: 'I Feel Like a Man and a Woman'

Lorde appeared at the 2025 Met Gala alongside a bevy of other stars, sharing how her look was influenced by her gender discovery journey.

The singer had previously shared in April that she was broadening her gender.

"This is custom Thom Browne, It's kind of my creation. It's something of an easter egg," Lorde told influencer Emma Chamberlain.

"All will be revealed. I just love the open back. To me it represents where I'm at gender-wise. I feel like a man and a woman, you know," the singer added.

Lorde on gender identity playing into the creation of last night’s #MetGala outfit:



“This is custom Thom Browne — this is my creation… I just love the open back, to me it really represents where I'm at gender wise. I feel like a Man and a Woman." pic.twitter.com/bd9Z4021wu — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 6, 2025

In an interview in April, Lorde had shared that her upcoming album, 'Virgin,' was inspired by her "gender broadening a little bit."

"I had come back from London to New York after this period of great turbulence in my personal life. Becoming single, but also really facing my body stuff head-on, and starting to feel my gender broadening a little bit," Lorde told the Document Journal.

"I was also coming into my masculinity a bit more as well. That became the thing we [Lorde and Virgin's producers] would say to each other while making music," the "Royals" singer shared.

Lorde further spoke about her gender and shared in an email to fans about her album that she was "trying to make a document that reflected [her] femininity: raw, primal, innocent, elegant, openhearted, spiritual, masc."

'Virgin' is due out on June 27 and serves as the singer's first album since 'Solar Power' in 2021.

Other stars at the 2025 Met Gala included Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan.