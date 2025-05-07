Bebe Rexha Responds to Met Gala Body Comments With Pregnancy Loss Revelation

Singer Bebe Rexha has opened up about a personal tragedy following harsh body comments made after her 2025 Met Gala appearance.

A 35-year-old woman recently opened up on social media in response to online criticism. In her heartfelt post, she revealed that she had gone through a pregnancy loss.

Bebe Rexha, who made her Met Gala debut on May 5 in a beautiful Christian Siriano gown, recently addressed the body-shaming comments she faced online.

In a now-deleted post, she shared that the criticism was particularly difficult due to her personal health struggles, including PCOS and infertility, ENews said.

However, after the event, she shared that some of the comments about her body were particularly hurtful.

"I got pregnant, and it didn't work out and I've been carrying that pain in silence," she shared. "I never owed anyone the truth, but maybe now you'll think twice before commenting on anyone's body."

The pop star has spoken before about her struggle with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a condition that can lead to weight gain, pain, and fertility issues.

Just weeks before the Met Gala, she posted on TikTok that she was rushed to urgent care with severe pain caused by a ruptured ovarian cyst. "I was sick to my stomach," she said, adding that a heating pad was one of the only things that helped relieve the pain.

Bebe Rexha Fires Back at Azealia Banks After Met Gala Body-Shaming Comments

Rexha's honest message came after rapper Azealia Banks mocked her appearance on X. Banks commented that Rexha looked like she was on hormonal birth control and made other remarks that fans saw as offensive.

In response, Rexha fired back, telling Banks, "You might wanna jump on some type of therapy, sis," and recommended medication that had helped her personally.

Though Rexha did not say when her pregnancy loss happened or who the father was, her revelation sparked a wave of support online.

According to DailyMail, fans shared messages like, "I'm sorry for the loss of your baby. Deepest sympathies," and "Petition to leave Bebe Rexha alone."

Following her debut at the Met Gala, Bebe Rexha addressed the body-shaming comments she received on social media. In her post, she opened up about the emotional toll the criticism took on her.

While she acknowledged the hurtful nature of the remarks, she chose to focus on self-care and ended her message on a positive note, saying she planned to enjoy the rest of her day and sent well wishes to her followers.

The "I'm Good (Blue)" singer reminded her followers that real struggles often lie behind public appearances. While she didn't owe anyone an explanation, her honesty turned an ugly moment into one that many found deeply human.

Rexha continues to use her voice to stand up against online hate while managing her health and healing in her own time.