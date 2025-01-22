Bebe Rexha Dropped by Warner Records After 10 Years of Partnership and Career Tensions

Bebe Rexha and Warner Records have reportedly decided to end their professional relationship after working together for over ten years.

The 35-year-old artist was reportedly dropped by her record label following a string of disagreements.

Tensions have been mounting recently between their partnership, as Rexha has previously expressed feelings of frustration regarding the trajectory of her career.

According to an insider who spoke to The US Sun, "Bebe has become really frustrated about her career so when things reached an impasse with Warner and they said it was best to stop working together, she decided not to fight it."

"She has told friends that she wants a fresh start and didn't feel like she could do it there anyway."

READ MORE: Bebe Rexha Threatens to Expose Music Industry Secrets In Scathing Online Rant

Inking a deal with Warner back in 2013, Rexha achieved chart-topping success in 2022 alongside David Guetta on the song, "I'm Good (Blue)." She also collaborated with fellow A-listers Louis Tomlinson, G-Eazy, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Quavo, and many more.

With the ink now dry on the official documents, Rexha's presence has vanished from the music giant's website, and Warner and the singer both unfollowed each other on social media.

In a 2024 social media post, the "Baby I'm Jealous" singer made bold statements about the music industry, suggesting that she holds significant power to share its inner workings and potentially cause a major shake-up.

Expressing her discontent with the industry in a passionate online rant, Rexha wrote, "I could bring down a BIG chunk of this industry. I AM frustrated. I Have been UNDERMINED. I've been so quiet for the longest time."

"I haven't seen the signs even though people constantly are bringing them up and they have been SO OBVIOUS. And when I have spoken up I've been silence and PUNISHED by this industry."

"Things must change or I'm telling ALL of my truths. The good the bad and the ugly."