Frank Sinatra's Daughter Says Music Legend Wouldn't Be Trump Supporter: 'Not a Chance'

Frank Sinatra would not be a Donald Trump supporter if he were alive today, according to his daughter.

In a post to her X account that celebrated her father reaching chart milestones on Billboard's Jazz Albums and Traditional Jazz Albums charts, a social media user took to the comments section to assert that Sinatra would be a fan of the current U.S. president.

"He'd vote for trump. Woot woot," the Trump supporter claimed.

Nancy saw the comment and responded, denying that her father would be a fan of Trump.

"Not a chance. You obviously don't know my father at all. Do some homework before you post about him," Nancy posted on X.

During his life, the singer campaigned for Franklin D. Roosevelt in the 1944 presidential election where he gave money to Rosevelt's campaign and appeared on behalf of the politician.

Sinatra would go on to support Democrats such as Harry S. Truman in 1948 and Adlai Stevenson in the 1952 and 1956 elections. The music legend also had a friendship with John F. Kennedy and supported his campaign in 1960.

Despite his past support for Democrats, Sinatra also supported Republican candidates such as Richard Nixon and Ronald Regan. Sinatra shared Republican views such as wanting a strong national defense and supporting free-market capitalism, according to The Political Insider. While Sinatra supported Republicans, he still supported liberal causes such as racial equality and maintained liberal views on social issues such as abortion, Hollowverse reports.