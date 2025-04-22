Kanye West Blames Beyoncé, Trump and Elon Musk for 'Letting Kim Take My Kids' in Explosive X Rant: 'Everyone Just Watches'

Kanye West has unleashed another explosive rant on X. However, this time around, he has blamed several famous faces as for the reason he cannot see his children.

Taking to his X account on April 22, West let off a series of fiery tweets with one in particular blaming Beyoncé, Elon Musk and President Donald Trump as the reason that his children are being kept away from him.

"Why is the celebrity world. Jay Z Beyoncé Kendrick [Rihanna] Rocky included. Trump Elon. Why are you all watching and letting Kim take my kids from me in real time. Y'all wanna say I'm acting out cause of things in my childhood. But I don't get to be a dad. As celebrities We are a family in a way. We are all in the same boat," West's tweet read.

"It cuts me to my core that my kids are being indoctrinated to serve ideals to black people. And all these f***ing celebrities just get the popcorn. You guys can make a difference. I'm f***ing shaking typing this. I've had my rights stripped because I wore a f***ing red hat. That's when I had a breakdown and was put in the hospital," the tweet continued.

"I HAVE TO SUPPRESS THE FACT THAT MY KIDS HAVE BEEN TAKEN FROM ME AND EVERYONE JUST WATCHES," West added in another tweet.

Outside of celebrities, West also blamed Jewish lawyers as the reason that he can no longer see his children.

"THE THING THAT MADE MY KIDS SITUATION SO HARD IS MOST LAWYERS ARE JEWISH," he wrote.

"I WAS TOLD BY A JEWISH LAWYER THAT I WOULD NOT BE ABLE TO SEE MY KIDS IF I WAS ANTISEMITIC. AND HE WAS RIGHT. FOR NOW GOD IS ON MY SIDE," another post to X read.

West's latest X rant comes as he engages in a heated custody battle with ex-wife Kim Kardashian over their children. Earlier this year, West had picked a fight with Beyoncé and Jay-Z when he called their children "retarded" and was embroiled in a dispute with Jay-Z over the MAGA hat lyric in the song "Jail."

West's controversies continued when he called himself "YAYDOLF YITLER" and expressed his love for Hitler in another social media rant.

The rapper recently took to X to confess that he had allegedly engaged in an incestuous relationship with his male cousin when both of them were underage.