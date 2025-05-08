J-Hope Unveils BTS 'Growing Pains' While Making Solo Music, Serving Military

BTS member J-Hope recently shared insights into the personal growth and challenges he faced while the group took a break for mandatory military service.

Speaking on the "Zach Sang Show" on May 6, the K-pop star emphasized how each member of the globally famous group has evolved individually while working on solo projects during their time apart.

"We each go through personal growth and growing pains that come with it," J-Hope explained during the interview.

According to Billboard, he described how the process of making solo music helped each member mature, which would ultimately benefit BTS when they reunite in the future.

"These experiences will fill us with new strength and energy," he said, highlighting that their individual journeys will enrich the music they create together as a group.

J-Hope's reflection comes just months after his discharge from the military in late 2024, making him the second member of BTS, after Jin, to complete his service.

During the break, J-Hope released his 2022 album Jack in the Box, and his 2024 EP "Hope on the Street Vol. 1."

Both projects earned spots in the "Billboard 200" top 10, with his single "Mona Lisa" becoming a fan favorite earlier this year.

J-Hope Heads to LA After Military Service to Dive Back into Music

The remaining members of BTS—RM, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—are nearing the completion of their service, with plans for the group to reunite in 2025.

J-Hope has expressed excitement for this reunion, revealing that the band would quickly get together to discuss their future as a team. "I think it's going to be a massive energy," he said in a recent interview with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe.

As for what J-Hope did immediately after finishing his service, he didn't hesitate to dive back into the music world. "I came to LA right away," he said, laughing. "I wanted to get back into the groove and experience new things, especially in places and cultures I love."

His decision to return to Los Angeles marked a new chapter in his music career, full of fresh experiences and opportunities.

Throughout his career, J-Hope credited BTS members for helping him discover his true passion for music.

"The members helped me a lot," he shared, noting that he first found his love for music through dance but later deepened his connection with music through the group's collaboration, News18 said.

He praised his bandmates for teaching him different ways to express his feelings through music, whether in rapping or production.