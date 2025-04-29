BTS’ J-Hope Shares Exciting Update on Group’s Future After Enlistments

BTS fans are eagerly awaiting the group's reunion after their mandatory military service, and J-Hope has offered a glimpse into what the future holds for the beloved boy band.

In a recent interview with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe, J-Hope revealed that he and his fellow bandmates are excited to reunite and explore what comes next for BTS once their service ends.

"I look forward to June when our members will have completed their service," J-Hope shared in the April 28 teaser, referencing the end of their military duties, Billboard said.

Once all seven members of BTS have completed their military service, the group intends to reunite and discuss their next steps.

The members have expressed their enthusiasm about coming together and exploring new possibilities for the future of the group. They are eager to channel the energy from their reunion into their next phase as a band.

BTS has been on a break for almost two years as each member fulfilled their mandatory service, with J-Hope being the second member to return, after Jin.

J-Hope opens up about his new single “Sweet Dreams,” his upcoming solo tour, staying in touch with his BTS bandmates, and how his military service influenced his music.



EXCLUSIVE interview: https://t.co/udWALOgOzP pic.twitter.com/kTS1lVEAIh — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) March 7, 2025

BTS's Hiatus Sparks Excitement for Group's Return, J-Hope Reflects

During this hiatus, each member of BTS has focused on solo projects, which have helped them refine their individual identities.

According to Forbes, J-Hope shared his thoughts on how, over time, each member of BTS has developed their own distinct identity. "The funny thing for me is when our identities, which have taken shape in various ways, come together as BTS. I'm curious to see how it'll look like."

While the band has taken time apart, their individual pursuits have only heightened the anticipation for their return as a group. J-Hope's recent solo release, "Hope on the Street Vol. 1," which dropped in March 2024, has garnered significant success.

This, along with his previous works, including his debut mixtape "Hope World" and his first full-length album Jack in the Box, shows the progress each member has made as artists.

Since BTS's last full-length studio album Be in 2020, the group has remained largely inactive, though they did release a compilation album, Proof, in 2022.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the group to reunite and bring their unique chemistry back to the music scene. "I think it's going to be a massive energy," J-Hope said about their potential comeback.