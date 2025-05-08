Drake's Kendrick Lamar Lawsuit Called a 'Threat to Artistic Freedom' by UMG

Universal Music Group is pushing back against Drake's amended lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar's viral diss track "Not Like Us," arguing that the rapper's claims threaten First Amendment protections and could chill artistic expression in hip-hop.

The label filed a motion urging a judge to dismiss the case with prejudice, framing Drake's lawsuit as an attempt to retaliate after losing a high-profile lyrical feud.

UMG: 'Not Like Us' Is Protected Speech

According to AllHipHop, UMG attorney Rollin A. Ransom argued that the statements made in "Not Like Us" were "nonactionable opinion and rhetorical hyperbole," consistent with long-standing norms in rap battles.

"Diss tracks are a popular and celebrated art form centered around outrageous insults, and they would be chilled if Drake's suit were permitted to proceed," Ransom said.

The legal fight centers on a May 2024 lyrical war between Drake and Lamar, in which the two artists released a combined nine diss tracks. In his initial complaint, Drake alleged defamation over a lyric in "Not Like Us" that referred to him as a "certified pedophile."

Although Lamar omitted that specific line during his Super Bowl 2025 performance, Drake's amended complaint shifted focus to the broadcasted version of the track, arguing the performance caused reputational harm. UMG rejected that claim, saying Drake's new arguments are "baseless and constitutionally dangerous."

Drake Accused of Double Standards

Ransom also criticized what he described as hypocrisy in Drake's position, pointing out that the rapper used UMG's own platform to release diss tracks targeting Lamar with incendiary allegations.

"Drake, who had no concerns using UMG's platform to publish slurs about Lamar during their rap feud, now claims 'Not Like Us' is defamatory," Ransom said. "These allegations—directly aimed at chilling legitimate artistic expression safeguarded by the First Amendment—are meritless."

UMG's motion further notes that Drake's own lyrics accused Lamar of domestic violence and questioned the paternity of his child. The label said those statements undermine his credibility in claiming defamation.

The filing portrays the lawsuit as an effort to "salve his wounds" after Drake's defeat in the public arena and to "target the commercial success" of Lamar's track, which went on to become the top-selling rap song of 2024.

The label has asked the court to dismiss Drake's complaint with prejudice, preventing any future refiling of the claims.

A hearing date has not yet been announced.