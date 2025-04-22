Kendrick Lamar Takes Jab at Drake's Legal Battle in Grand National Tour Opener

Kendrick Lamar kicked off his Grand National Tour in Minneapolis this past weekend with more than just music—he also took a direct shot at Drake.

Before performing his hit Drake diss track "Not Like Us," Kendrick included a skit that seemed to mock the Toronto rapper's ongoing legal battle.

The sketch showed Kendrick sitting across from someone asking him questions in a courtroom-style setting.

According to Billboard, when asked about the dates May 4, 2024, and February 9, 2025—referring to when "Not Like Us" dropped and his Super Bowl halftime show performance—Kendrick calmly responded, "I don't keep up with dates."

The mock lawyer then tried to jog his memory by referencing a line from Drake's track "Family Matters," saying, "Does this ring a bell? Drop, drop, drop." The moment built up to the crowd erupting as the beat to "Not Like Us" kicked in.

Fans quickly caught the joke and pointed out that Kendrick was likely taking a jab at Drake's recent court filings.

Kendrick Lamar mocks Drake's "drop drop" lyric and UMG lawsuit with a deposition cross examination interview skit during his concert to intro Not Like Us 😭#GrandNationalTour 🔥

pic.twitter.com/WUcDIahUVO — UGO & The Big Steppers (@UGOOOTWEETS) April 20, 2025

Fans Decode Layers in Kendrick's Courtroom-Themed Performance

Drake's team updated their defamation lawsuit to claim that Kendrick's Super Bowl performance was done "to assassinate the character of another artist."

The legal case centers around Drake's claims that the song and its promotion were damaging to his reputation.

Online, some fans think Kendrick's skit may have had multiple layers. Many believe it also referenced the well-known 2012 deposition involving Lil Wayne, where Wayne's behavior in court became viral, Uproxx said.

Others said it reminded them of Tupac Shakur's 1995 deposition where his lyrics were questioned.

Kendrick hasn't confirmed what inspired the sketch, but he's known for adding deeper meanings to his work. Whether it was just a joke, a message, or both, it clearly struck a chord with the audience.

While Kendrick performed to a packed crowd, the moment showed that the feud between him and Drake has spilled far beyond the music. As the lawsuit heads toward a possible trial, there's a chance Kendrick could be called to testify about his lyrics and performances.

For now, Kendrick seems unfazed. With a stadium full of fans cheering him on, he made his message loud and clear—he's not backing down, and he's ready for whatever comes next.