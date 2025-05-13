Diddy Accused of Orchestrating Baby-Oil Fueled 'Airport Fantasy' Graphic Sex Acts with Cassie in Court

A male dancer testified in federal court Monday that music mogul Sean "Diddy"

Combs orchestrated sexually explicit scenarios involving singer Cassie Ventura, baby oil, and degrading acts as part of what prosecutors allege was a sex trafficking operation.

The testimony came on the first day of Combs' trial, where he faces charges including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting individuals for prostitution. The 55-year-old entertainer has pleaded not guilty.

The dancer, Daniel Phillip, took the stand and described a series of alleged encounters that began after he was hired to perform at a bachelorette party at the Gramercy Park Hotel.

Phillip testified that what he expected to be a dance performance quickly became something more.

"She was in the hotel room in a red wig, stockings and sunglasses. She gave me a few hundred dollars," Phillip said of Ventura, as quoted by AllHipHop. "There was a man on the right side of the room."

Phillip identified that man as Combs, stating, "From his voice, I recognized him as Sean Combs." He said Combs wore a white robe, a bandanna over his face, and a baseball cap.

Phillip testified that Ventura paid him for sex while Combs watched. After the encounter, she allegedly handed him additional cash.

"She gave me a couple of thousand dollars more," he said.

According to Phillip, the encounters continued over time at locations including Combs' residence at Essex House and Ventura's apartment on West End Avenue.

He described the repeated use of lubricant and a consistent request from Combs.

"How often did you use baby oil?" asked Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey.

"Every time," Phillip responded. "Sean Combs said we didn't have enough baby oil on. He'd say, y'all slow down, separate from each other."

Disturbing Role-Play Scenario

Phillip also described a disturbing role-play scenario allegedly directed by Combs.

"One time, he tried to have us role-play, like we had just met at an airport. We weren't good, so we skipped that," Phillip testified.

The dancer claimed that Combs directed him to urinate on Ventura during certain encounters.

"How many times, if any, were you told to urinate on Ms. Ventura?" Comey asked.

"They told me not to do it all at once," Phillip replied.

Defense attorneys objected to the line of questioning, but the judge allowed the testimony to stand.

Phillip also stated that Combs recorded the encounters using both a cell phone and a camcorder, and once photographed his driver's license.

"He took a photo of my driver's license, for insurance," Phillip said, later clarifying: "He was threatening me."

The witness further alleged that Combs once offered him drugs and that he saw Ventura in a disturbing state during one visit.

"She was slumped over," Phillip said, quoting Combs as saying, "It's not going to happen this time."

He also testified to witnessing physical abuse.

"After I saw Sean Combs hit Cassie, I couldn't do it anymore," Phillip said. He recalled Combs yelling, "B----, when I tell you come over, you come over."

When asked if he intervened, Phillip replied, "No," citing Combs' imposing bodyguards.

Phillip said he eventually stopped participating in the encounters. "I couldn't do it anymore," he said. "But I never asked for money. I was happy to get involved with people with such notoriety."

Combs faces up to life in prison if convicted. The trial is expected to continue throughout the coming weeks.