Chris Brown DENIES Cocaine Rumors With Savage Comeback: 'Sorry to Disappoint Boo'

Chris Brown is joking away a viral TikTok rumor that his song production is powered by cocaine, flipping what might have been a harmful rumor into a playful social media back-and-forth.

The speculation began when a TikTok user suggested that the artist's exceptional productivity might stem from drug use, referencing an old celebrity myth that creativity and passion come from substances rather than effort

Brown, who is in the middle of his Breezy Bowl XX Tour and released the single It Depends featuring Bryson Tiller, spoke out against the remark on the internet with a combination of humor and confidence.

"This gotta be the craziest compliment/diss I've ever heard," Brown wrote, acknowledging both the unintended praise and the insult. He followed with, "Sorry to disappoint boo. No booger sugar over here," using a slang term for cocaine to keep the tone playful.

When questioned about reacting, Brown responded, "Had to comment because this has to be the funniest shit I seen all week."

By framing the charge as comical rather than offensive, he redirected the narrative and avoided appearing defensive

He concluded with, "I'm just different," portraying his work ethic as a result of uniqueness and commitment instead of chemical enhancement.

Brown's reaction defused the accusation, amused fans, and reinforced his image as a master of framing the discussion.

By choosing to lean on humor instead of indignation, he was able to deflect rumors while projecting an image of self-assurance and self-control as an artist.

Chris Brown Dating

Chris Brown and influencer Jada Wallace have been publicly linked since late 2024 and have stepped up their visibility together in recent months, appearing at tour stops and sharing moments with the singer's family.

The relationship first drew attention in December 2024, when photographs showed the two leaving an after‑party in South Africa. Fans and media outlets intensified coverage after Wallace was photographed picking up Brown from a Manchester prison in May 2025 following his arrest, a move that many observers cited as evidence the couple's connection had become more serious.

Wallace, 26, has accompanied Brown, 36, on his sold‑out Breezy Bowl World Tour, where she has been seen backstage and at meet‑and‑greet events. She also posted a photo on Instagram with Brown's eldest daughter, Royalty, drawing renewed public interest in the pair. Fans at tour stops have described Wallace as friendly during interactions.

More than a decade of chart-topping singles and career-high moments later, Brown has become an easily recognizable figure in the public eye. Before she entered Brown's orbit, Wallace was an influencer and semi-public figure but kept a relatively low profile.