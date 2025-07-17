Bruce Springsteen’s Tour Doubles Previous Record, Earning Over $700 Million

Bruce Springsteen has made history once again. His just-finished world tour with the E Street Band brought in almost $730 million, making it the most successful tour of his long music career.

The tour, which took place between 2023 and 2025, spanned 129 shows across two continents, even with a short break due to a health issue.

According to Billboard, this tour more than doubled Springsteen's previous record. His "Wrecking Ball Tour" in 2012 and 2013 earned $347 million.

This new total not only beats that—it puts Springsteen among a very small group of artists who have grossed over $700 million on a single tour. Others in that exclusive club include Taylor Swift, U2, Coldplay, and Ed Sheeran.

Over 4.9 million tickets were sold for this tour, Parade said. That's an average of nearly 38,000 fans per show, with each concert bringing in about $5.7 million.

These are the best numbers Springsteen has ever seen from any of his tours.

Springsteen Joins $2.3B Club with Record-Breaking Tour

Some critics questioned whether higher ticket prices played a big role in these earnings. But sources pointed out that prices only rose 29% from his last tour in 2017—going from $115 to $149. That's still lower than what other big artists charge today.

Springsteen, who is now 75 years old, ended the tour earlier this month in Italy. It marked a major moment for the music legend and his loyal fans, many of whom have followed him for decades.

Throughout his career—both solo and with the E Street Band—Springsteen has now earned more than $2.3 billion from touring, RollingStone said.

He is one of only five artists in history to reach that milestone, showing just how lasting his impact is in the music world.

Despite the massive success, Springsteen recently shared that his kids aren't too impressed. He told The Times, "They ignore it. They might come to a show, bring their friends, but it's never been a central part of their lives."