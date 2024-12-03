Eminem had a complicated relationship with his late mother, Debbie Nelson, who died at 69 this week. In fact, according to reports, their relationship remained contentious up until the very end of her life.

But what do we really know about the iconic hip-hop artist's ties to his mom, and just how complicated were they?

Nelson, who went by Debbie Mathers Briggs before reverting to her maiden name following her son's fame, died from complications of lung cancer in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Monday (Dec. 2). Her diagnosis was first revealed in September, and it was reported at the time that she did not have much longer to live. Nelson had previously been diagnosed with breast cancer circa 2004.

So where did Nelson stand with her famous son at the time of her death? In September, an anonymous source told InTouch that Eminem had been taking care of his mom financially for years, but that the pair had little communication beyond it. In light of that, let's take a look at everything we know about Eminem and his mother that has happened over the years.

He Painted Her as Abusive in His Lyrics

Eminem portrayed Nelson as neglectful and abusive in several of his songs, most notably in the rapper's 2002 hit "Cleanin' Out My Closet."

In it, he raps, "But put yourself in my position, just try to envision / Witnessin' your mama poppin' prescription pills in the kitchen / B-----n' that someone's always goin' through her purse and s---'s missin' / Goin' through public housing systems, victim of Münchausen's Syndrome / My whole life I was made to believe I was sick when I wasn't."

It wasn't the first time Eminem had accused his mom of drug use. In 1999's "My Name Is," Em's breakthrough single, he says, "I just found out my mom does more dope than I do / I told her I'd grow up to be a famous rapper / make a record about doin' drugs and name it after her."

But that's not all. Eminem kept referencing his mother well into his career. In 2009's "My Mom," he accuses his mother of being addicted to Valium, alleging she even put it in his food when he was growing up. ("The water that I drank, f-----' peas in my plate / she sprinkled just enough of it to season my steak.")

But in 2013's "Headlights," Em admits that they're estranged and seems remorseful of what he said in "Cleanin' Out My Closet." ("That song I no longer play at shows / And I cringe every time it's on the radio.")

She Sued Him and Wrote a Tell-All

In 1999, Nelson sued Eminem for defamation, seeking $10 million in damages, claiming that he had slandered her in his songs as well as in various broadcast and print interviews by implying that she was an abuser and drug user, as Rolling Stone reported at the time. She also wrote a tell-all 2007 memoir, My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem.

As for the outcome of the lawsuit, she was granted $25,000 of the $11 million she asked for in the lawsuit, but only walked away with about $1,600 after legal fees.

At the time of the suit, the rapper's lawyer Paul Rosenberg remarked, "Eminem's life is reflected in his music. Everything he has said can be verified as true." The lawyer also claimed that Nelson's suit was "merely the result of a lifelong strained relationship between him and mother."

She Still Congratulated Him for His Rock Hall Induction

Perhaps attempting to offer her son an olive branch, Nelson posted a video in 2022 congratulating Eminem for his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame that year.

"Marshall, I want to say, I could not let this day go by without congratulating you on your induction into the Hall of Fame," she said. "I love you very much. I knew you'd get there. It's been a long ride. I'm very, very proud of you."

It's unclear, but apparently doubtful, that Eminem ever responded. The video certainly makes it appear as if they were not in regular contact at that time. Watch it below.

He Reportedly Didn't Visit Her in Her Final Days

Illustrating the no-contact nature of Nelson and Eminem's relationship that had evidently cultivated, the rapper reportedly didn't visit her in the last days of her life, according to The Mirror.

An anonymous source told the tabloid, "People around her aren't even sure if Eminem is even aware of what is happening to his mother," and added, "He's good to his mom. He makes sure he takes care of her, but they don't really talk. It would be good for both of them [to communicate]. This could give them the chance to reconcile."

That said, listeners can't possibly know everything that occurred between Eminem and his mother throughout her lifetime. But from all the accounts available, it appears that their relationship remained strained and limited until the end, something illustrated in Em's lyrics and in their public dealings.