Eminem's Ex Employee Busted for Leaking Unreleased Tracks for $50K in Bitcoin

Eminem's music was stolen and leaked online, leading to charges against his former employee.

Joseph Strange, a former sound engineer for the rapper, was indicted on federal charges of copyright infringement and interstate transportation of stolen goods.

Strange sold the tracks to buyers, who then leaked over 25 songs onto the internet earlier this month, according to AllHipHop.

Court documents show that Strange worked at a recording studio in Ferndale, Michigan, from 2007 to 202. The studioudioh had access to Eminem's unreleased works. Several studio employees contacted the FBI after the tracks were leaked online, leading to an investigation.

Strange supposedly sold the yet-to-be-released music for $50,000 in Bitcoin to a man using the name "Doja Rat," as federal investigators alleged. He later told authorities he boasted of having more than 300 unreleased songs and handwritten lyric sheets. They also found names of others, including "Kali Kush" and "ATL," who were alleged buyers of the tracks in bulk.

FBI agents raided Strange's home on January 28 with a search warrant. There, they found hard drives containing Eminem's unreleased tracks. According to financial records, Strange was allegedly paid for the leaked music. The investigation concluded that the recordings, which dated from 1999 to 2018, had been illegally uploaded to the internet without Eminem's permission.

Eminem's Team Respond

Dennis Dennehy, a longtime spokesperson for Eminem, commented on law enforcement efforts. He told Variety, "Eminem and his team are very appreciative of the efforts by the FBI Detroit bureau for its thorough investigation, which led to the charges against Joe Strange. "

"The significant damage caused by a trusted employee to Eminem's artistic legacy and creative integrity cannot be overstated, let alone the enormous financial losses incurred by the many creators and collaborators that deserve protection for their decades of work. We will continue to take any and all steps necessary to protect Eminem's art and will stop at nothing to do so."

Strange faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for copyright infringement. The interstate transportation of stolen goods charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.