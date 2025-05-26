Taylor Swift Spotted Cozying Up With Travis Kelce at West Palm Beach Hotspot'

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce were seen enjoying a quiet, upscale dinner together at Harry's restaurant in West Palm Beach on Friday, sparking buzz among fans and diners alike.

The famous couple, both 35, appeared relaxed and close as they shared a cozy booth at the trendy Florida hotspot.

Photos from the evening showed Swift and Kelce smiling and leaning in close while sipping on signature cocktails.

According to reports from TMZ, Swift chose a fruity house drink called the Malena, made with vodka, passion fruit, and organic vanilla, topped with bubbles.

Kelce went with the Purple Rain, a gin-based cocktail featuring green tea, citrus, and crème de violette.

Their dinner was far from simple. The couple ordered a wide variety of dishes, including endive salad, cacio e pepe pasta, lobster risotto, Dover sole, a dry-aged burger, wagyu filet mignon, garlic broccolini, and potato purée, PageSix said.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Share Cozy Dinner in Florida

Swift was seen enjoying the Dover sole and sampling some of the lobster risotto. Kelce, likely fueling up for his upcoming NFL season, reportedly focused on the wagyu filet and burger, while also trying the pasta. The remaining dishes were shared between the two.

According to DailyMail, the total for the luxurious meal came to just under $400. Despite both Swift and Kelce having multi-million-dollar fortunes, they let their security team handle the bill at the end of the night.

The pair's rare public outing comes as Kelce spends time in Florida during the NFL offseason, renting a $20 million home in nearby Boca Raton.

An insider recently shared that Kelce is training hard and "putting in the work" to prepare for what might be his final NFL season.

Swift and Kelce have been keeping a low profile in 2025, especially after the Kansas City Chiefs lost the Super Bowl earlier this year.

A source told Page Six in April, "They really cherish this time while they can because they know it can't last forever."

Their peaceful date night comes amid rumors and legal tension surrounding Swift's longtime friend Blake Lively and actor Justin Baldoni. While Swift has stayed quiet on the matter publicly, sources say she's keeping her focus on her personal life and music.

The couple left Harry's around 10 pm, walking hand in hand with their security nearby. Swift, who was seen smiling as she ordered, seemed to be in good spirits by the end of the night.