Ex-Day26 Singer Que Details 'Terrifying Ordeal' at Diddy's Mansion: 'It Felt Very Sacrificial'

Former Day26 member Que has come forward with shocking allegations that he was drugged at music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs' mansion during a disturbing night that left him disoriented and psychologically scarred.

Speaking on the podcast Amy Robach and TJ Holmes Presents: Aubrey O'Day, Covering the Diddy Trial, Que, whose full name is Qwanell Mosley, recounted a harrowing experience that began when he accepted a pill he believed to be ecstasy from his former girlfriend and fellow Making the Band alum, Dawn Richard.

"Within 20 minutes, I had knocked out. I blacked out," Que said. "I woke up out of my sleep screaming, very, very loud. They were laughing as I woke up out of my sleep screaming," as quoted by AllHipHop.

Que claimed Richard told him the pill came from Diddy, and said he trusted her because they had taken ecstasy together in the past.

But the singer alleged the effects were drastically different this time, describing waking up in a basement bedroom—reportedly in the room of Diddy's twin daughters—wearing only basketball shorts and surrounded by people filming him.

He said he also remembered jumping into a pool at some point during the night and described the entire event as disturbing and surreal.

"It felt very sacrificial," Que said. "That's what I meant when I said I felt like they were trying to hurt me, or Diddy was trying to maybe sacrifice me that night. I thought they were trying to hurt me. It felt like someone was trying to hurt me or take me out."

Following the podcast's release, Que issued a written statement expanding on the claims.

He said the pill he took was not ecstasy, but a horse tranquilizer, which Richard allegedly told him was from her boss, Diddy.

"I take full accountability for what I allowed into my life—because in the end, I had a choice," he wrote.

"But let me be candid: I genuinely believed I was taking something I'd tried before. It wasn't ecstasy. It turned out to be a horse tranquilizer—given to me by my ex-girlfriend, who claimed it was from her boss to give me."

Que said the drug rendered him unconscious within 20 minutes and that he later regained consciousness in a different part of the house, with no memory of how he got there.

"I emerged from a deep, paralyzing sleep, screaming and sobbing," he wrote.

"My body in shock, my mind spinning in confusion. The horror of realizing I'd been drugged with something far more potent than I was led to believe shattered me."

He said the experience left him with long-term psychological effects, including paranoia, memory loss, and anxiety.

"The pill had broken me—mentally, emotionally, and spiritually," Que said.

He also claimed Richard never took the second pill, adding that the situation felt more like an "experiment" than a shared drug experience.

Richard has publicly denied the allegations, issuing a statement in which she called Que's claims "categorically false."

"I want to be unequivocally clear: I have never drugged anyone," she said. "Nor have I ever given anyone pills to take."

She added that Que's narrative does not align with his behavior during and after their relationship.

"The suggestion that I did so is categorically false," she said. "If such a belief were genuine, it would be inconsistent with the actions that followed—such as inviting me into your home, introducing me to your younger sisters and family, and continuing a relationship with me."

Richard said she chose to remain silent out of respect for Que and his family, but felt compelled to respond now.

As of publication, representatives for Diddy have not publicly responded to the allegations.