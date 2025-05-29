Red Hot Chili Peppers Alum Josh Klinghoffer Avoids Jail After Fatal Crosswalk Crash

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer will not serve jail time after pleading no contest to misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter in a case involving the death of a pedestrian.

Klinghoffer, 44, was in court this week in Alhambra, California, where he accepted a plea deal following the March 2024 crash that killed 47-year-old Israel Sanchez.

Officials say Sanchez was crossing at a marked crosswalk when Klinghoffer, driving a black 2022 GMC Yukon, hit him. Sanchez died at a hospital later that day from blunt force trauma.

The plea deal includes one year of informal probation, 60 days of community labor, a driver safety course, and restitution to the victim's family, with the amount to be decided later, RollingStone, said.

A prosecutor warned Klinghoffer in court, "If you continue to drive while distracted, and as a result of your driving someone is killed, you can be charged with murder." Klinghoffer acknowledged the warning.

Sanchez's daughter, Ashley, gave an emotional statement in court, describing the deep loss her family now faces.

"My father was the heart of our family," she said through tears. "His meals were more than just food.

They were expressions of love." Addressing Klinghoffer directly, she added, "Your actions caused an avoidable loss that has shaken my family."

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer avoids jail on vehicular manslaughter charge https://t.co/uC35IReoXe — Jeff Tyson (@jefftyson) May 29, 2025

The Sanchez family has filed a civil lawsuit against Klinghoffer, alleging he was distracted by his phone when the accident happened.

The suit alleges he did not brake before hitting Sanchez and was driving a vehicle without license plates.

A judge previously denied their request to seek punitive damages, ruling that the evidence did not prove "willful disregard" for public safety.

According to TheMusic, Klinghoffer's attorney, Andrew Brettler, called the crash a "tragic accident."

He stated that his client stopped immediately, called 911, and stayed until help arrived. "Josh has been fully cooperative with the police," Brettler said.

A hearing in the civil case is scheduled for July 1. Meanwhile, Klinghoffer continues to work as a touring guitarist for bands like Pearl Jam and Jane's Addiction.