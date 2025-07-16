Sean 'Diddy' Combs Pursues Rehab and Counseling in Prison as Part of Redemption Effort

Sean "Diddy" Combs is working on turning his life around while behind bars. The music mogul is currently enrolled in several rehabilitation and counseling programs at the Metropolitan Detention Center as he awaits sentencing on two prostitution-related charges.

Diddy, 54, is participating in the STOP Program, a federal course focused on preventing sexual assault and domestic violence, TMZ said.

He is also undergoing therapy and is part of the Dr. Harry K. Wexler drug abuse program, according to sources close to the situation.

"He's using this time to better himself," one source said, describing the efforts as part of what Diddy sees as his "path toward redemption."

While some have questioned the timing of his participation, others believe the steps reflect a serious attempt at change.

The programs are often used by inmates to demonstrate their commitment to personal growth, especially ahead of sentencing.

Diddy's legal troubles made national headlines earlier this year during a high-profile federal trial.

Though he was acquitted of serious charges like racketeering and sex trafficking, he was convicted on two lesser counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Diddy Remains in Custody as Judge Cites Public Safety Risk

Federal prosecutors have recommended a four-year sentence, but the final decision will be made by US District Judge Arun Subramanian on October 3.

The judge has already denied Diddy's request for bail, citing concerns about public safety.

During the trial, testimonies from his former partner Cassie and another woman identified as Jane painted a troubling picture of abuse and drug use.

Prosecutors also highlighted Diddy's access to wealth and past violent behavior, calling him a flight risk.

According to AllHipHop, evidence presented in court showed a pattern of drug use, including regular use of MDMA (commonly known as Molly), and reports of physical and emotional abuse.

Victim advocates also submitted letters urging the court to keep him in custody.

Sources say Diddy had already started drug treatment before his arrest last year and has continued that process during his time in prison.

Though Diddy and his legal team have not publicly commented on his rehab participation, his involvement in these programs could influence how the court views his case during sentencing.

Until then, Diddy will remain at the federal detention center in Brooklyn, where he continues his rehabilitation efforts behind bars.