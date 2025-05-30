Trump Breaks Silence on Possible Pardon for Sean 'Diddy' Combs Amid Sex Trafficking Trial

Former President Donald Trump has spoken out about the possibility of pardoning music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently on trial in New York on serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering.

During a press conference at the Oval Office on May 30, Trump addressed the media when asked directly about the matter, ENews said.

"I know people are thinking about it," Trump said, referring to a possible pardon. "I'd look at what's happening. I haven't been watching it too closely, although it's certainly getting a lot of coverage."

Combs is facing multiple accusations and a potentially lengthy prison sentence. The ongoing trial features disturbing testimonies, including from his former assistant, who described abuse and assault.

Similar claims were earlier made by Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

Trump Says Personal Ties Won't Sway Pardon

According to Deadline, despite their past friendship, Trump made it clear that the relationship has faded. "I haven't seen him. I haven't spoken to him in years," Trump said. "He used to really like me a lot, but I think when I ran for politics, that relationship sort of busted up."

Even with that history, Trump noted that personal feelings wouldn't influence a pardon decision. "If I think someone was mistreated, whether they like me or don't like me, it wouldn't have any impact on it," he stated.

At this time, no official pardon request has been submitted by Combs or his legal team. Still, Trump hinted that some people close to Combs have nearly taken that step.

Trump's comments come just days after he issued pardons for reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were serving time for fraud and tax evasion.

Their early release on May 28 followed a direct call between Trump and their daughter, Savannah. "Your parents are going to be free and clean," Trump told her.

After his release, Todd Chrisley expressed gratitude to those who supported him, acknowledging the prayers, continued encouragement, and efforts to uncover the truth during a press conference.

Combs' trial, now underway in lower Manhattan, is expected to continue until early July. If found guilty, the former Bad Boy Records CEO could face life in prison.