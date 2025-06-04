Hailey Bieber's Friends Alarmed She'll Use $1B Rhode Payday to Save Justin: 'She's So Ride or Die'

Hailey Bieber's $1 billion sale of her skincare company Rhode to e.l.f. Cosmetics has left friends "worried" that she may use her newfound wealth to rescue her husband, Justin Bieber, from mounting financial troubles.

The 28-year-old model and beauty mogul has become the financial powerhouse in her marriage to the pop star, marking a major shift in their public dynamic. While Hailey's brand soared since its 2022 launch, Justin, 31, has dealt with tour cancellations, health setbacks, and now a financial dispute with his former manager, Scooter Braun.

"Friends of Hailey are concerned that she has been so ride or die with Justin that she might get enveloped into bailing him out of financial struggles," the source told the Daily Mail.

"She is happy to help Justin in any way she can, but friends want her to look out for herself and Jack. They don't want to see Justin take advantage of her kindness."

The worries follow claims that Justin allegedly owes Braun's company around $8.8 million. According to TMZ, Braun initially covered $24 million in tour-related losses on Justin's behalf after the singer canceled the remainder of his "Justice" World Tour in 2023.

Though Justin's team has disputed the figures—calling them inflated and part of "clickbait stupidity"—an external audit by PricewaterhouseCoopers reportedly found the former YouTube sensation responsible for more than $8 million in reimbursements. Braun's firm allegedly received only one repayment installment before Justin ceased further payments.

Justin's representatives have downplayed the debt rumors. At the same time, sources close to the singer insist he's not financially struggling, pointing to the $200 million sale of his music catalog in 2022 as evidence of his financial stability.

Still, the singer has not announced new tour dates or significant musical projects since the sale. He most recently appeared alongside SZA during her show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, but has largely stepped back from performing.

"Hailey would love to see more of his creativity and see him tour and continue to bring out music, [which was] one reason she fell in love with him," the insider said. "But now he has more time to rest on his laurels, and Hailey's friends are scared that eventually she won't be able to take it anymore and [it will] end up being the catalyst of a future breakup."

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber in new photos together. pic.twitter.com/UZRjSk8c4z — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) May 29, 2025

Power Shift in the Bieber Marriage

Rhode, launched with just three core products, became a viral success, growing into a full-fledged beauty line and cultural sensation in less than three years. Hailey confirmed the billion-dollar deal with e.l.f. on Wednesday, signaling a new chapter for her brand—and possibly her role in the marriage.

Justin, meanwhile, has turned his attention to a new fashion brand, SKYLRK, after parting ways with Drew House.

Hailey also brushed off recent divorce speculation during her Vogue cover interview, saying, "It's not real. And that's the thing: I have a real life. My real life is that I get to wake up to my beautiful family and my son and my friends and I have people that know me and love me and I love them."