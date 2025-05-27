Justin Bieber Described As 'Out of It' During SZA Performance, Leaving Backstage Crew Disturbed: 'He's Going Down a Deep Hole'

Justin Bieber's surprise appearance during SZA's recent concert at SoFi Stadium has reportedly sparked worry among those involved in the show's production.

The 31-year-old pop star joined the R&B singer on stage during her and Kendrick Lamar's "Grand National" tour, performing their collaboration "Snooze." Although the crowd reacted enthusiastically, several insiders say Bieber's behavior backstage and on stage was troubling.

A crew member working on the sold-out Los Angeles show described Bieber as "a ghost walking around," often talking to himself and making comments that "didn't make much sense." The source added that Bieber appeared "disconnected," "erratic," and "not fully himself" throughout the night.

"He was drinking and smoking before going on stage," an insider told The US Sun. "The kisses at the end felt forced—like he was doing it to grab attention."

"Backstage, a lot of us were surprised. It felt like the wrong moment for that kind of display, especially with everything going on in his life. Honestly, when he left, we all looked at each other like—this guy needs help."

SZA brings out Justin Bieber to perform ‘Snooze’ at the Grand National Tour.



pic.twitter.com/cvBIfuxbSv — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 24, 2025

Another source close to SZA and Lamar's teams said Bieber's arrival changed the mood immediately.

"It wasn't the Justin we know," the source said. "He kept asking the same questions over and over, like if he had said hi already ten times. He just seemed out of it, like his mind wasn't there."

Describing Bieber as a "dark-minded version" of himself, the source revealed the decision to bring him onstage was met with instant regret. "Everyone felt it," the insider said, calling Bieber "unpredictable."

Calls for Help

Members of the concert production team said Bieber's presence during the show left everyone concerned about his well-being.

"Overall, his presence was just off," said one crew member. "He gave off a really weird vibe, and his erratic behavior and appearance had everyone worried. When he left, we all looked at each other and said, 'This guy needs help. He's going down a deep hole if he doesn't get support—whether from his family or professionals.'"

The singer's social media post has also been a source of concern, depicting him smoking and seemingly intoxicated on occasion. His appearance has also caused anxiety, and he has been described as looking "gaunt" and strained.

Bieber and his wife, Hailey, who share their nine-month-old son, have reportedly been struggling behind closed doors.

A source close to the couple revealed recently, "I don't know how long they will be together or if they'll wait until things explode, but the situation is getting more unbearable week after week."

"Even when they're together at home, they avoid being in the same room. And then they also travel a lot separately. They mostly do their own thing when they have time off. The situation is explosive."