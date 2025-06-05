Witness Reveals All the Drugs She Supplied to Cassie Ventura Amid Diddy Abuse Allegations

Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing explosive new allegations in federal court, where a witness testified Wednesday that the hip-hop mogul once held her over a 17th-floor balcony and told her, "I am the Devil and I could kill you."

The witness, Bryana "Bana" Bongolan, a fashion designer and former friend of singer Cassie Ventura, reportedly gave a chilling account of a violent and intimidating encounter she said occurred during her time in Diddy's orbit.

Her testimony is part of an ongoing federal sex trafficking and racketeering case against Combs.

"I was terrified. I didn't know if I was going to live," Bongolan said in court. She testified that Combs once grabbed her and dangled her over the edge of a high-rise balcony during an altercation that left her traumatized and suffering from night terrors.

In another disturbing moment she described, Bongolan said Combs got in her face after a photoshoot in 2016 and said, "I am the Devil and I could kill you."

She claimed the comment was made following a shoot with a photographer named "Bad Boi."

Bongolan said she first met Ventura in 2013 while working in the streetwear industry and became close with the singer.

Initially, she resisted meeting Combs, saying she once saw Ventura with a black eye. But eventually, she agreed.

According to her testimony, Bongolan said Combs was controlling and used surveillance to monitor them.

She alleged that he sent Ventura a list of locations they had visited, despite neither of them informing him of their whereabouts.

"He knew everywhere we had gone, and we never told him," she said. "It was terrifying."

Bongolan also testified that during one incident at Ventura's apartment, Combs stormed in, threw a knife at Ventura, and then left after Ventura threw it back at him.

In addition to physical threats and emotional abuse, Bongolan alleged that Combs provided her and Ventura with drugs, including cocaine, ketamine, and a substance she identified as "G."

She admitted under oath to occasionally selling drugs, and said she picked up Oxycodone for Ventura and got cocaine for Combs on one occasion.

In November 2024, Bongolan filed a $10 million lawsuit against Combs in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging sexual assault and referencing the same balcony incident she described in court this week.

The testimony comes as part of a growing legal firestorm surrounding Combs, who is facing mounting allegations from multiple women, including Ventura.

The current federal case includes claims of sex trafficking, physical abuse, and coercion within Combs' inner circle.

Combs has denied all allegations through his legal team.

The trial is scheduled to continue on Tuesday.