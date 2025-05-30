Who is Diddy's Missing 'Victim Number 3' Who Mysteriously Disappered Days Before Testimony?

A key witness in the ongoing criminal trial against Sean "Diddy" Combs has been identified as Gina Virginia Huynh, a former girlfriend of the rapper whose allegations of abuse once made headlines — but who mysteriously disappeared days before she was scheduled to testify in federal court.

Huynh, referred to in court filings as "Victim Number 3," was expected to offer damning testimony that prosecutors hoped would bolster racketeering and abuse charges against the 55-year-old music mogul.

Her sudden disappearance during the first week of testimony confused the U.S. Attorney's Office and triggered a swirl of conspiracy theories online.

Huynh has not been seen in public since the trial began, and federal officials declined to comment on whether she would still appear or if her whereabouts have been confirmed.

Sources familiar with the case told the Daily Mail that Huynh remains in Las Vegas and voluntarily chose not to testify due to the intense media scrutiny and potential backlash surrounding the trial.

Although absent from the courtroom, Huynh's detailed allegations against Combs resurfaced during the trial.

In a 2019 podcast interview with blogger Tasha K, Huynh described a violent and manipulative five-year relationship with Combs, which she said included forced abortions, physical assaults, and emotional abuse.

"He stomped on my stomach really hard — like, took the wind out of my breath," Huynh said during the interview. "I couldn't breathe. He kept hitting me. I was pleading to him, 'Can you just stop? I can't breathe.'"

Huynh alleged that one such incident occurred while she was pregnant.

She said Combs offered her $50,000 to have an abortion and gave her alcohol to pressure her into the procedure. "He was going to get rid of it anyway," she recalled him saying.

Huynh claimed she rejected the money because of her feelings for Combs. "I turned [the money] down because I just loved him," she said.

"I wanted to... I was, like, trying to prove that I wasn't the girl who wanted him for money.

I just cared about him. I just wanted him to be nice to me. That's it."

The couple reportedly began dating around 2014, after meeting in Las Vegas the previous year.

According to Huynh, their relationship was marked by cycles of violence, intimidation, and psychological manipulation.

"He would always compare me to Cassie and tell me that I'm the bad one, she's the good one," she said, referencing pop singer Cassie Ventura, another key witness in the trial who testified earlier this month.

In another incident, Huynh claimed Combs attacked her in a car after she shook hands with rapper Meek Mill at a birthday party.

"He took one of my heels and tried to throw it at me," she said. "He mushed my face like really hard and made my nose bleed."

Combs has denied all allegations of abuse. He has pleaded not guilty to federal charges that include sex trafficking, racketeering, and obstruction of justice.

His legal team has dismissed the case as "fabricated" and "motivated by greed."

The trial, which began earlier this month at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan U.S. Courthouse in Manhattan, is expected to continue through July.

Ventura's emotional testimony earlier in the proceedings was described by courtroom observers as "shocking" and appeared to unsettle the defendant visibly.

As for Huynh, her absence continues to cast a long shadow over the case.

"She never went away," Ventura allegedly texted Combs after discovering a photo of him with Huynh — a message shown to the jury to underscore the entanglements and betrayals that now form the crux of the prosecution's narrative.

Officials have not confirmed whether efforts to locate Huynh are ongoing. For now, she remains the trial's most haunting and elusive figure.