Diddy Allegedly Paid Hotel Staff Huge Sum to Hide 2016 Cassie Footage

A former hotel security guard testified this week that Sean "Diddy" Combs and a company representative allegedly paid him and two colleagues $100,000 to obtain and suppress a video showing the 2016 assault of singer Cassie Ventura.

As per HotNewHipHop, Eddy Garcia, a former officer at the now-defunct InterContinental Hotel, took the stand Monday to recount his interactions with Combs and Kristina Khorram, a representative of Combs Enterprises.

According to Garcia, both allegedly contacted him multiple times and ultimately offered money in exchange for the video, which later aired on CNN.

Garcia said the situation began with a phone call from a New York area code.

On the line was Khorram, who allegedly told him Combs had been intoxicated during the assault and claimed he didn't remember it happening.

"She told me Diddy was supposedly intoxicated while beating Cassie," Garcia testified. "She also said he didn't remember any of that happening."

Garcia said he directed Khorram to hotel management and told her a subpoena would be needed to obtain any footage.

Despite this, she later arrived at the hotel looking for him and again requested the video, according to his account.

Eventually, Garcia said he received another call — this time with Combs on the line. "He was talking frantically," Garcia said, but noted that nothing came of that conversation either.

Garcia testified that Combs later contacted him again and expressed concern about the video's potential impact. "He said that the video could [end] his career," Garcia told the court.

Though Garcia said he denied having access to the footage, Combs allegedly continued to push. "He told me that he could take care of me and could make things work," Garcia said.

Garcia said he then contacted his supervisor, Bill Medrano, who allegedly said he would release the footage for $50,000. Garcia relayed the amount to Combs, who agreed.

"He called me his 'angel' for following through," Garcia said.

Garcia said he received the file from Medrano and delivered it to Combs in Los Angeles.

Once there, Combs allegedly asked if it was the only copy and called Medrano to confirm the footage had been deleted from hotel servers.

Garcia testified that Combs then placed Cassie on FaceTime and said, "She didn't want the video to go public as she was preparing for a movie."

According to Garcia, he was instructed to hand over his ID along with those of Medrano and another employee, Israel Florez.

Garcia claimed that Florez refused the money, so he gave Combs the ID of another guard, Henry Elias, who had responded to the incident involving Cassie.

Garcia testified that non-disclosure agreements were distributed and signed, and that he ultimately received $100,000 to be split three ways. "Khorram and a security guard allegedly witnessed this whole transaction," he said.

Garcia used his share to buy a used car.

Garcia said Combs later contacted him to wish him a Happy Easter. However, when Garcia reached out about future job opportunities, he said he received no response.

As of Tuesday, neither Combs nor Khorram had responded publicly to the latest allegations.

The testimony adds another layer to the mounting legal scrutiny surrounding Combs, who has been facing lawsuits and investigations in connection with multiple past incidents.