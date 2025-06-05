Justin Bieber Spiraling Over Hailey's Billion-Dollar Glow-Up: 'He Can't Stand Being Number Two'

Justin Bieber is reportedly struggling to support his wife, Hailey Bieber, after her skincare line, Rhode, was acquired in a billion-dollar deal, raising questions about the couple's dynamic and Bieber's reaction to his wife's growing business success.

Last week, Hailey was reportedly brought to tears following news that e.l.f. Beauty would acquire its company, Rhode, in a transaction expected to total $1 billion eventually. While the model and entrepreneur celebrated the milestone, multiple insiders claim her husband wasn't sharing in the excitement.

"Justin is becoming incredibly selfish, and that deal has deeply upset him," one source told The US Sun. "He cannot stand the idea of being the 'number two' in their relationship now."

Jealousy Allegations and Claims of Emotional Withdrawal

According to sources close to the couple, the singer's behavior has undergone a significant shift since Hailey's major career development. "It feels like a blow to his ego," according to the source." [Justin's] obsessed with being the dominant figure in their relationship."

The couple, who married in 2018, have battled rumors about the status of their relationship. While Hailey recently denied problems in a Vogue interview, one source told us tension between the couple is "at an all-time high."

Another source added that Justin was "acting like a spoiled teenager" and was not meeting the emotional support Hailey thought she should be receiving from her husband. "She wanted him to show her love, support, and pride, but instead, she has faced coldness and jealousy," the source added.

Justin's Career Comparisons and Inner Circle Concerns

A former employee of Justin Bieber has spoken out about his seemingly questionable Instagram caption congratulating his wife, Hailey Bieber, on her Vogue US cover.



"It was his way of saying 'I'm sorry for doubting you, congratulations…. That's all it was. [Hailey] knows his… pic.twitter.com/OnNOxefQd4 — The Fame Vault (@TheFameVault) May 27, 2025

A fashion consultant with knowledge of the couple said the "Peaches" singer is particularly frustrated over the disparity between their professional achievements. "Justin has been dreaming of similar deals for years but has not achieved them," the consultant said. "He resents that she is a better businessperson than he is."

Sources noted that Justin's inner circle has shrunk in recent months, with the artist allegedly distancing himself from longtime friends. A business consultant who knows the couple well said loved ones have urged the singer to reevaluate his behavior and support Hailey during her professional high.

"He has withdrawn and is behaving like a sulky child who has been reprimanded, shutting down and acting foolishly for days," the consultant claimed.

"If he does not change, Hailey might become fed up and make the best decision for herself."