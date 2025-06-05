A-ha Frontman Morten Harket Shares Parkinson's Battle: 'I Don't Feel Like Singing'

Morten Harket, the iconic lead singer of Norwegian band A-ha, has shared that he is now living with Parkinson's disease.

The 65-year-old revealed his diagnosis in a heartfelt interview posted on the band's official website, explaining how the illness has affected his voice, creativity, and daily life.

Harket, best known for his powerful vocals in hits like "Take On Me" and "The Sun Always Shines on TV," shared that he was first diagnosed several years ago but kept the news private until now.

"I've got no problem accepting the diagnosis," Harket said. "It's my need for peace and quiet to work that has been stopping me."

Parkinson's is a brain disorder that slowly affects movement and can lead to symptoms such as tremors and difficulty speaking.

According to Reuters, for a singer like Harket, this is especially challenging. "I don't feel like singing," he admitted. "And for me, that's a sign."

In 2024, Morten Harket began receiving deep brain stimulation (DBS), a cutting-edge treatment to help manage his Parkinson's symptoms.

A-ha's Morten Harket Faces Voice Struggles Amid Parkinson's Battle

This involved placing electrodes into both sides of his brain to help reduce symptoms. The first procedure, done in June, and a second one in December, led to what doctors described as a "dramatic improvement."

His neurologist, Dr. Christina Sundal from NeuroClinic Norway, played a key role in guiding his care, DailyMail said.

Though his physical symptoms improved, Harket explained that the medication used in treatment creates new challenges for his singing voice. "If I take dopamine, the voice becomes unpredictable. If I don't, my body struggles," he said.

Despite his battle with Parkinson's, Morten Harket remains reflective and optimistic. He continues to write music, though he's uncertain if it will ever be shared, as his ability to sing is currently limited. Still, he hasn't ruled out the possibility of performing again in the future.

He also had a message for his fans: "Don't worry about me. Spend your energy addressing real problems. Be good servants to nature and care for the environment."

A-ha last performed live in July 2022 during their True North tour. The band, formed in 1982, became world-famous in the 1980s and has continued releasing music over the years.