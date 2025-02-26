Ozzy Osbourne's Battle With Parkinson's and Near-Death Fears Explored in New Documentary: 'I Thought My Number Was Up'

Ozzy Osbourne is sharing a personal insight into his state of health in a new documentary, "Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape from Now," which will air on Paramount+ later this year.

The documentary, which was filmed in early 2022, is expected to chronicle the Black Sabbath frontman's continuing struggle with Parkinson's disease, his many health setbacks, and his fighting spirit.

It will also show the significance of music in keeping pushing through them.

"The last six years have been full of some of the worst times I've been through. There's been times when I thought my number was up," Ozzy said in a statement on X.

He further confessed, "But making music and making two albums saved me."

"I'd have gone nuts without music. My fans have supported me for so many years, and I really want to thank them and say a proper goodbye to them. That is what the Villa Park show is about."

Also weighing in on the doc was his wife, Sharon Osbourne, who labelled everything the rock legend has experienced in the past few years in their "honest account."

The former television talk show host insisted it would be very difficult for anyone who might catch his documentary to not see the fashion in which Ozzy has battled through a series of serious health issues including Parkinson's as well as the courage he displayed.

"It's about the reality of his life now," Sharon said. "We have worked with a production team we trust and have allowed them the freedom to tell the story openly. We hope that story will inspire people that are facing similar issues to Ozzy."

It will also document Black Sabbath's last reunion concert on July 5 in Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

Ozzy previously confirmed he wouldn't be playing a complete set but that he planned to appear for "little bits and pieces" of the show.

"I'm not going to get up there and do a half-hearted Ozzy looking for sympathy. What's the f*****g point in that? I'm not going up there in a f*****g wheelchair."

Black Sabbath Say Farewell in a Historic Blowoff

"Back to the Beginning" will be Black Sabbath's first concert in 8 years, and the first time original members Ozzy, guitarist Tony Iommi, drummer Bill Ward, and bassist Geezer Butler will perform together in 20 years. Proceeds from the concert will go to Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital, and Acorns Children's Hospice.

In recent years, Osbourne's health has compelled him to take a few steps back from the type of work he enjoys best. He has also been diagnosed with emphysema – a long-term condition that makes it difficult for him to breathe, in addition to his ongoing fight with Parkinson's – a progressive nervous system disorder.

"Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now" will premiere on Paramount+ this fall.