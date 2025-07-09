Kelly Clarkson Battling Behind the Scenes: 'She's Come Close to Needing Surgery'

Kelly Clarkson canceled the opening night of her Las Vegas residency just 90 minutes before showtime on July 4, telling fans she needed to protect her voice.

But according to insiders, the powerful singer is also battling personal challenges behind the scenes.

The "Since U Been Gone" star was set to kick off her "Studio Sessions" show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Fans were left disappointed after the announcement, but Clarkson, 43, said she didn't want to risk long-term damage to her vocal cords.

"She belts out every single note," a Vegas source told PageSix. "She's an incredibly powerful singer, but it takes its toll on her vocal cords and she's come incredibly close to needing surgery before. She cannot risk damaging her cords further — she's on thin ice."

Kelly Clarkson Cites Vocal Strain and Personal Struggles

Clarkson shared a note on Instagram that rehearsals had already strained her voice. "The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice," she wrote.

"I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me and I am devastated to have to postpone."

She expressed her excitement about returning soon and shared that the show was designed to be a special and personal experience for her fans.

She also mentioned looking forward to unveiling all the hard work that's gone into the performance.

Clarkson is reportedly dealing with more than just vocal issues. According to NYPost, she's facing intense personal challenges behind the scenes, which are said to be causing both emotional and physical strain.

This year, Clarkson also missed several episodes of her NBC talk show. In both March and April, guest hosts filled in. She cited personal reasons for those absences as well.

The singer has been open about the emotional toll of her 2020 divorce from Brandon Blackstock, with whom she shares two kids. In a 2023 interview, she admitted, "I did not handle [the divorce] well."