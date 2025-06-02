Kelly Clarkson's Future on Daytime TV in Question Amid 'Very Painful' Personal Battles

Kelly Clarkson's time as a daytime TV host may be nearing an end, as the singer and talk show star continues to deal with deeply personal challenges.

The 43-year-old host of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" recently took a brief, unannounced break from filming, raising questions about her future on the show.

According to a source close to Clarkson, the time away gave her a "moment of clarity" following what they described as a "very painful" period.

According to Meaww, the insider explained, "She has her priorities, and her family comes first, but I think she's been humbled by the whole situation."

Fans grew concerned after Kelly Clarkson was noticeably absent from her show between March 3 and March 18.

During her time off, celebrities like Andy Cohen, Brooke Shields, and Wanda Sykes filled in as guest hosts.

When she returned on March 20 for the show's 1,000th episode, Clarkson became emotional, telling her audience, "We've created a community and supported each other through a lot of ups and downs ... A lot of ups and downs personally as well."

Kelly Clarkson’s ‘very painful’ personal issues may mean she leaves hit TV show: ‘She knows her limits’ https://t.co/r3PHD5fZDG pic.twitter.com/OkNrL10PfP — Page Six (@PageSix) May 31, 2025

Kelly Clarkson May Exit Talk Show After Personal Struggles

The award-winning singer has faced several personal hardships in recent years, including a highly publicized divorce from former manager Brandon Blackstock.

Kelly Clarkson and her ex share two children: 10-year-old River and 9-year-old Remy. According to a friend, Clarkson's split led to personal growth.

They shared that the experience helped her move forward from the divorce, highlighting her compassionate and caring nature.

Behind the scenes, Clarkson has been balancing many roles—host, mother, singer, and businesswoman.

She recently launched her own record label, High Road Records, and will begin a Las Vegas residency, "Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions," starting July 4, DailyMail said.

In a May 9 concert, Clarkson hinted that music may be where her heart truly lies. "We haven't done a [singing] show in a while, y'all, 'cause I have a talk show," she said. "It's like a whole other job." She added, "We are bummed 'cause we love doing [singing] shows, and it's hard to fit it in."

Despite having an NBC contract that extends through 2026, sources say Kelly Clarkson is thinking about leaving her daytime show. One industry insider noted, "She is a very feeling, sensitive person ... and she knows when she needs a refresh. That's what you're seeing now."