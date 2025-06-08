R&B Star Wayne Lewis, Co-Founder of Atlantic Starr, Passes Away at 68

Wayne Lewis, who helped start the R&B group Atlantic Starr and was much loved by fans, has died at the age of 68.

The band announced his death on social media last Friday, June 7, sharing that he died on Thursday, June 5. No cause of death was given.

"It's with great sadness we have to post the passing of Wayne Lewis on June 5, 2025," the band wrote on Facebook.

"Please keep the family in your prayers and respect their privacy." The post included his birth and death dates: April 13, 1957 – June 5, 2025.

According to Billboard, Wayne Lewis helped form Atlantic Starr in 1976 in White Plains, New York. Wayne started the group alongside his brothers, David and Jonathan Lewis.

Wayne was known for his smooth vocals and skills on the keyboard, and he also helped write many of the band's biggest songs.

Atlantic Starr started out with a talented group of musicians, featuring Porter Carroll Jr. on drums, Clifford Archer on bass, and also Joseph Phillips on percussion.

In the beginning, Sharon Bryant was the lead vocalist for Atlantic Starr. As the band evolved, Barbara Weathers stepped in as the new lead singer, adding a fresh style to their music.

Over time, other musicians like trumpeter William Sudderth III and saxophonist Damon Rentie joined and were eventually replaced too.

Atlantic Starr signed first with A&M Records, and then with Warner Bros.

Was just listening to some of their music!! Damn rip Wayne lewis from Atlantic Starr pic.twitter.com/37zgpzbBMa — tonystarr (@starrisking) June 6, 2025

Fans Mourn as Atlantic Starr's Legacy Lives On

Atlantic Starr released their self-titled debut album in 1978, quickly followed by their second album, Straight to the Point, in 1979.

In 1982, the song "Circles" from their album Brilliance reached No. 2 on the Billboard R&B chart.

Five years after their debut, Atlantic Starr scored their biggest hit with the song "Always," which reached No. 1 on both the Billboard Hot 100 and R&B charts, Deadline said.

Another popular track, "My First Love," topped the R&B chart in 1989, becoming a fan favorite.

Over the years, Atlantic Starr made a big mark in music with several top 10 hits on the R&B charts and also enjoyed success on the pop charts.

While their biggest chart moments came earlier on, the group never stepped away from the spotlight.

They remained active in recording and performing, with their most recent album, Metamorphosis, released in 2017.

After the news broke, fans turned to social media to share their heartfelt reactions and grief.

One post read, "His band gave my generation so much listening pleasure." Another fan shared, "A great songwriter. Atlantic Starr was better once he became leader. He will be missed."