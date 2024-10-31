Musicians Who Died in 2024: Liam Payne, Toby Keith, More

The music industry was rocked by the recent passing of former One Direction member Liam Payne, who died young at the age of 31 after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. But apart from the "Teardrops" hitmaker, many more recording artists died this year, including the likes of country singer Toby Keith, heavy metal artist Paul Di'Anno, and Scottish DJ Jackmaster.

Based on Billboard's updated list of musicians who have died so far this year, the world has lost a total of 106 artists. Nevertheless, the music and songs of these talented individuals are bound to live on for generations to come as they have already cemented their names in the industry.

Without further ado, here is the full list of the musicians who died this 2024:

Phil Lesh (Oct. 25)

Jack Jones (Oct. 23)

Paul Di'Anno (Oct. 21)

Egidio Cuadrado (Oct. 21)

Mitzi Gaynor (Oct. 17)

Liam Payne (Oct. 16)

Jackmaster (Oct. 12)

Ka (Oct. 12)

El Taiger (Oct. 10)

Johnny Neel (Oct. 6)

Cissy Houston (Oct. 7)

Nell Smith (Oct. 5)

Ken Page (Sept. 30)

Gavin Creel (Sept. 30)

Kris Kristofferson (Sept. 28)

JD Souther (Sept. 17)

Tito Jackson (Sept. 15)

Tommy Cash (Sept. 13)

Frankie Beverly (Sept. 10)

Will Jennings (Sept. 6)

Mark Moffatt (Sept. 6)

Sergio Mendes (Sept. 5)

Scott Simon (Sept. 5)

Herbie Flowers (Sept. 5)

Rich Homie Quan (Sept. 5)

James Darren (Sept. 2)

Danielle Moore (Aug. 30)

Greg Kihn (Aug. 13)

Jack Russell (Aug. 7)

Maurice Williams (Aug. 5)

Chino XL (July 28)

John Mayall (July 22)

Abdul "Duke" Fakir (July 22)

Jerry Fuller (July 18)

Evelyn Thomas (July 21)

Jerry Miller (July 21)

Bernice Johnson Reagon (July 16)

Dave Loggins (July 10)

Joe Bonsall (July 9)

Martin Phillips (July)

DJ Polo (July)*

Kinky Friedman (June 27)

Shifty Shellshock (June 24)

Julio Foolio (June 23)

James Chance (June 18)

Angela Bofill (June 13)

Johnny Canales (June 12)

Francoise Hardy (June 11)

Enchanting (June 11)

Mark James (June 8)

Dr. Velasquez (June 8)

Brother Marquis (June 3)

Doug Ingle (May 25)

Richard Sherman (May 25)

Omar Geles (May 21)

Jan A.P. Kaczmarek (May 21)

Jon Wysocki (May 18)

Jimmy James (May 15)

David Sanborn (May 12)

Dennis Thompson (May 9)

John Barbata (May 8)

Steve Albini (May 7)

Duane Eddy (April 30)

Mike Pinder (April 24)

Chris King (April 20)

Mandisa (April 18)

Dickey Betts (April 18)

Jorge "Clorofila" Verdin (April 16)

Park Boram (April 11)

Mister Cee (April 10)

Clarence "Frogman" Henry (April 7)

C.J. Snare (April 5)

Keith LeBlanc (April 4)

Maurizio Pollini (March 23)

Jean-Paul Vignon (March 22)

Sandra Crouch (March 17)

Cola Boyy (March 17)

Stever Harley (March 17)

READ MORE: Madonna Pens Emotional Tribute to Late Brother Christopher After His Death at 63

Byron Janis (March 14)

Bo$$ (March 11)

Anthony "Baby Gap" Walker (March 4)

Eric Carmen (March)*

Karl Wallinger (March 10)

Steve Lawrence (March 7)

Debra Byrd (March 5)

Brit Turner (March 3)

Cat Janice (Feb. 28)

Shinsadong Tiger (Feb. 23)

Roni Stoneman (Feb. 22)

Vitalij Kuprij (Feb. 20)

Cynthia Strother (Feb. 16)

Damo Suzuki (Feb. 9)

Jimmy Van Eaton (Feb. 9)

Henry Fambrough (Feb. 7)

Chuy Montana (Feb. 7)

Mojo Nixon (Feb. 7)

Seiji Ozawa (Feb. 6)

Toby Keith (Feb. 5)

Wayne Kramer (Feb. 2)

Chita Rivera (Jan. 30)

Frank Farian (Jan. 23)

Melanie (Jan. 23)

Marlena Shaw (Jan. 19)

Mary Weiss (Jan. 19)

Jo-El Sonnies (Jan. 13)

David Soul (Jan. 4)

*exact date undetermined