Ray J Apologizes for False Claim About Sleeping with Sexyy Red

Ray J has publicly apologized to rapper Sexyy Red after falsely claiming during a Twitch livestream that the two had slept together.

As per HotNewHipHop, the singer and reality TV personality admitted that his comments were "childish" and "uncalled for," and said he deeply regrets the incident.

"I want to apologize to Sexyy Red," Ray J said in a video posted to social media and circulated by Livebitez on Instagram. "Sexyy Red is one of my favorite artists. Sexyy Red and I was on a plane. We were both flying somewhere. We randomly saw each other. She was sitting by me. She had her space. I had my space. She had her own blanket, her own pillow. I had my own blanket and my own pillow. And we had a long flight. We both were tired, so we went to sleep. Just like we would sleep with anybody else that was sitting next to us on a plane."

Ray J clarified that there was no physical interaction between the two beyond sitting near each other. He said his earlier claim that he had slept with Sexyy Red was fabricated entirely and made in poor judgment while livestreaming.

"I went out of control and I said that I slept with Sexyy Red," he continued.

"That's insensitive and it's not okay and it's trolling at the highest level. I want to say, Sexyy Red, my bad. I hope this gets out there and this gets clipped and this gets shown. Because even though if I said it later on the stream, that didn't get clipped. All they heard was what I said. It was childish, it was uncalled for, and it wasn't cool. My bad, Sexyy."

The apology comes after clips of the livestream began circulating online, prompting criticism of Ray J for spreading a false narrative.

Sexyy Red, a rising rap star from St. Louis who recently performed at the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia, has not publicly responded to the apology.

Ray J has frequently made controversial remarks on his Twitch channel, but this incident appears to have crossed a line even by his standards.

He has previously praised Sexyy Red, calling her "one of the best rappers" he's ever heard.

It remains to be seen whether the apology will be accepted or if further fallout will follow.