Ray J Unveils Harrowing Childhood Trauma During Emotional Livestream: 'My Babysitter Raped Me'

Ray J shocked his audience during a Twitch livestream Monday night when he claimed his childhood babysitter sexually assaulted him.

The unexpected revelation left viewers and live guests visibly shaken and unsure how to react.

During the livestream, Ray J, known for his involvement in the music industry and reality television, made the claim, "My babysitter raped me," while pulling his hat down over his face.

As the guests digested his revelation, the room fell silent.

On the stream, one woman responded warily, saying: "We listen, and we don't judge, while others laughed nervously, unable to quite believe the seriousness of the revelation. Ray J added, "It's not a joke," aware of the seriousness of his claim.

He recounted the alleged incident in graphic detail, stating, "She raped me," and adding context with comments about the babysitter's physical appearance, which further complicated the already tense atmosphere.

According to Ray J, the abuse occurred after a game of hide-and-seek, during which the babysitter put him in a headlock and exposed herself.

The revelation underscored the difficulties faced by many survivors in having to disclose past trauma, often to incredulous or confused listeners.

Although his revelation was candid, Ray J chose not to go into any further details about the incident.

Ray J is known for his unpredictable and controversial comments, which might explain why it's hard to gauge how guests and fans are reacting to him.

But this admission does open up a wider, broader discussion regarding child abuse in general and the issues it creates.