Teyana Taylor Confirms Romance With Aaron Pierre in Sweet Birthday Surprise

Teyana Taylor and actor Aaron Pierre have officially confirmed their romance, putting an end to months of quiet speculation.

On Saturday, June 8, Taylor threw a surprise party to celebrate Pierre's 31st birthday, confirming the special occasion with a thoughtful gesture.

A video shared on social media captured the couple sharing a kiss during the celebration, giving fans a clear glimpse into their relationship.

Earlier that day, Taylor shared a warm birthday tribute to Pierre on Instagram, adding a personal touch to the celebration.

"Cheers to Thirty-WON & many more wins around the sun. H'AP'PY BIRTHDAY Woody," she wrote, alongside two affectionate photos, PageSix said.

In one photo, Taylor is seen blowing a kiss with Pierre smiling beside her, while another shows the two locking eyes on what looks like a set, capturing sweet moments from the celebration.

Pierre responded in the comments with a short but warm note: "Now and always. Thank you Tey."

Teyana Taylor Surprises Aaron Pierre with Dinner Celebration for His 31st Birthday pic.twitter.com/QWtaU0ujxM — itsOnlyENTERTAINMENT (@itsOnlyENT) June 8, 2025

Teyana Taylor Sparks Buzz with Flirty Post to Aaron Pierre

The post quickly drew attention, with several celebrity friends offering their support. Actress Taraji P. Henson commented, "Soooooooo good babe," while Gabrielle Union, Andra Day, and Kandi Burruss added their own emojis and birthday wishes.

Though this is the first time the couple has publicly confirmed their relationship, rumors have followed them since February, when they were spotted together at the American Black Film Festival Honors.

Taylor added to the buzz by sharing intimate black-and-white photos from the 2025 Oscars, hinting at the nature of their relationship with a playful caption about the clarity of the night.

Their online exchanges continued with flirty Instagram Stories. According to Bossip, when Pierre posted a shirtless selfie, Taylor responded with "on di wey" and an exhaling emoji, which fans took as a playful and telling reply.

The couple also appear to be working together professionally. Last week, Taylor released a music video for her single "Long Time," in which Pierre made a cameo.

Their chemistry in the video added more fuel to the romance rumors.

Nearly a year after finalizing her divorce from former NBA star Iman Shumpert in July 2024, Taylor is stepping into a new chapter.

She and Shumpert were married for seven years and have two daughters, Junie (9) and Rue (4).